Google Doodle celebrates December global festivities with adorable penguin-parrot illustrations

If you are not feeling festive yet, Google’s new doodle could probably do the needful. With an adorable slideshow doodle featuring two cute penguins and their parrot friends, the search engine has officially declared that they, like the many others across the world, are excited about December festivities and how! And when you try and get over just how heart-touching the ‘Tis the season’ illustrations are, it would also fascinate you to see that there’s actually a story unfolding within the three photos. Just like catching up with family, friends and relatives is the essence of the festive season, the doodle shows the penguins packing their bags and gifts as they get ready to go meet their parrot friends.

The first picture shows a telephone call between the penguins in the colder regions and the parrot in the more vibrant, tropical area. Second slide shows the penguins packing their trunks and luggages to meet their friend and the third slide shows a photo frame that has all of them together, next to gift boxes marked with the dates 18 (that is today), 25, 31 and 1 for Christmas, New Year’s Eve and New Year, respectively.

