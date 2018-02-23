Google Doodle celebrates Day 15 of Winter Olympic Games 2018 with illustration ft. ducks in Bobsleigh event

Cut to the humans’ world and day 15 of the Winter Olympic Games will have the following events taking place — biathlon, bobsleigh, curling, figure skating, freestyle skiing, ice hockey and speed skating. Cut to the humans’ world and day 15 of the Winter Olympic Games will have the following events taking place — biathlon, bobsleigh, curling, figure skating, freestyle skiing, ice hockey and speed skating.

Google Doodle is celebrating Day 15 of the Winter Olympic Games with an adorable illustration of ducks taking part in Bobsleigh — easily one of our favourites from the series. The short clip has four ducks with colourful helmets on their heads preparing to go sleighing through the snow on a wooden log. But would they make it through? Or as Google puts it — “Will they fit the bill as they bob and weave down the hill or will they quack under the pressure?”

Filling us in with more updates from the Doodle Snow Games — the search engine’s take on the ongoing Winter Olympic Games taking place at PyeongChang in South Korea — Google Doodle’s blog says that while the the famed contestants were on the track to a historic win, it was a “slippery slope” for the team. While they couldn’t make it unfortunately, they have been wished a “better luck nest time”!

