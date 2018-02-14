Google Doodle celebrates Valentine’s Day 2018, Winter Olympics showing two lovebirds skating together

As people across the world get together to celebrate Valentine’s Day on February 14, Google has come up with an interesting doodle illustration that celebrates both PyeongChang Games as well as Valentine’s Day. As people across the world get together to celebrate Valentine’s Day on February 14, Google has come up with an interesting doodle illustration that celebrates both PyeongChang Games as well as Valentine’s Day.

Google Doodle has been coming up with adorable illustrations of animals ever since the Olympic Winter Games 2018 began on February 9. This time, as people across the world get together to celebrate Valentine’s Day on February 14, the search engine has come up with an interesting doodle illustration that celebrates both PyeongChang Games as well as Valentine’s Day. The illustration shows two lovebirds, named “the Grebes”, taking part in the couple figure skating competition. The lovebirds, who have been skating together ever since they were chicks, gave the crowd goosebumps as they moved in perfect synchronisation.

Pair skating is a sport in the ongoing Winter Olympics 2018, in which North Korean figure skaters Ryom Tae-ok and Kim Ju-sik, left onlookers in awe after their enthralling performance set to Jeff Beck’s instrumental cover of The Beatles’ ‘A Day In The Life’. Russian skaters Kristina Astakhova and Alexei Rogonov won.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd