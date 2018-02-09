Google Doodle celebrates Olympic Winter Games 2018 with an adorable ‘animal kingdom’ illustration

Google Doodle’s video shows animals — ranging from little birdies to snakes, polar bears, tigers and almost the entire Animal Kingdom — all excited about their equivalent of the snow games! Google Doodle’s video shows animals — ranging from little birdies to snakes, polar bears, tigers and almost the entire Animal Kingdom — all excited about their equivalent of the snow games!

Google is celebrating day one of the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Winter Games with an adorable doodle video. Told from the perspective of animals, the doodle celebrates the beginning of XXIII Olympic Winter Games scheduled to take place from February 9 to February 25 in Pyeongchang County, South Korea. The video shows animals — ranging from little birdies to snakes, polar bears, tigers and almost the entire Animal Kingdom — all excited about their equivalent of the snow games! The participants are the runner-up Snake, webbed-feet Penguin and Dog on ruff slopes. The search engine seems to have something for Internet users across the world everyday in the next few weeks from the ‘Doodle Snow Games’.

Meanwhile, in the world of humans, the 23rd Winter Olympics will be featuring competitions in the categories of snow boarding, ice hockey, curling, skating, luge, alpine skiing and figure skating. The Indian flag was raised at the Games Village during a formal welcome ceremony for the team on February 8. The Indian contingent’s chef-de-mission Harjinder Singh, Luger Shiva Keshavan and the Games Village mayor were present during the ceremony.

Watch the Google doodle video here.

