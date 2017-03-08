International Women’s Day: Google doodle celebrates work of 13 remarkable women

The Google doodle designed for International Women’s Day The Google doodle designed for International Women’s Day

Google’s latest doodle is a tribute to all the women on the occasion of International Women’s Day being celebrated on March 8. Instead of the traditional picture/video formats, Google has gone for a creative photo slideshow of sorts this time, invoking those women who have broken new ground in their field of expertise.

The first slide shows a grandmother narrating a bedtime story to her granddaughter that involves many of the female pioneers and their accomplishments in life. The subsequent slides are portraits of some of these pioneers and their work as we traverse through the imagination of the little girl. The 13 women who have been showcased in the doodle through art are Lotfia ElNadi, Ida B Wells, Ada Lovelace, Sally Ride, Lina Bo Bardi, Cecilia Grierson, Frida Kahlo, Miriam Makeba, Olga Skorokhodova, Halet Cambel, Lee Tai-young, Rukmini Devi Arundale and Suzanne Lenglen. Arundale, the only Indian in the list, was a Bharatanatyam dancer and a choreographer who was awarded the Padma Bhushan in 1956.

Google said all of these women have been featured in previous doodles but often only in their countries of origin.

“Although some of the women showcased in today’s Doodle aren’t household names, each made a mark in her own way. They pursued a range of professions and passions and hailed from an array of backgrounds and countries,” Google said.

It was in 1908 when the first documented demonstration of women took place in New York City when they protested demanding fair wages and voting rights. Subsequently, the first official rallies took place across cities in Europe in 2011. Later, the United Nations designated March 8 as the UN Day for women’s rights and world peace. The 2017 UN theme for the day is ‘Women in the Changing World of Work: Planet 50-50 by 2030.’

