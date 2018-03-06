Google Doodle celebrates Gabriel Garcia Marquez’s 91st birth anniversary

Google on Tuesday honoured Colombian author, journalist and Nobel laureate Gabriel Garcia Marquez on his 91st birth anniversary with a doodle (AP Photo/File) Google on Tuesday honoured Colombian author, journalist and Nobel laureate Gabriel Garcia Marquez on his 91st birth anniversary with a doodle (AP Photo/File)

Google on Tuesday honoured Colombian author, journalist and Nobel laureate Gabriel Garcia Marquez on his 91st birth anniversary with a doodle. Today’s doodle depicts the magical city of Macondo, created by the author in his critically acclaimed book, A Hundred Years of Solitude.

Marquez, who was fondly called Gabo, was born in Aracataca in Colombia. He penned over 25 books during his career. He is known to have popularised magical realism, a literary technique in which magical elements are incorporated in realistic situations.

“Deep in the Amazonian jungle, through the lush green canopy and multi-hued vibrance of the hot and humid rainforest, look carefully and you might catch a glimpse of a city of mirrors; a city separated from the world by an expanse of water and yet reflecting everything in and about it; a city that is home to the Buendia family and the site of strange otherworldly happenings. Here, little fish made of pure gold dazzle the eye; large yellow butterflies flit through the flowers; a train chugs along once in a blue moon; and the only visitors are the all-knowing, mysterious gypsies who come bearing strange tales,” Google explains about its doodle, which is created by Matthew Cruickshank.

Marquez died on April 17, 2014 at the age of 87 in Mexico City. At the time of his death, he was described as “the greatest Colombian of all time” by Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos. “Such giants never die,” he had added.

