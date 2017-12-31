Google Holiday Season Doodle celebrates New Year’s Eve with a party

Google’s Holiday Season Doodle series shows the penguins celebrating New Year’s Eve with their feathery friends. (Source: Google.com/Screen grab) Google’s Holiday Season Doodle series shows the penguins celebrating New Year’s Eve with their feathery friends. (Source: Google.com/Screen grab)

Just as catching up with family and friends is the gist of the festive season, Google Doodle today (December 31) features a pair of penguins reunited with their parrot friends and having a blast this New Year’s Eve.

The adorable story of the penguins unfolded on December 18, showing the ”slippery-footed siblings” packing to go visit their parrot pals, after receiving a call from the macaw couple. The first slide showed the bundled up penguins getting ready for a tropical holiday with their friends.

The second Doodle of the series featured on December 25, Christmas Day, with the penguins meeting up with their friends after traversing from the cold climates of the Southern hemisphere to the tropics – what with the group enjoying a hearty feast amidst palm trees.

As the year draws to a close, the last Doodle of 2017 shows the friends painting the town golden and fireworks lighting up the sky. The final slide shows the penguins and the parrots partying and welcoming the New Year with much glee.

The final Doodle of the series will appear on January 1.

