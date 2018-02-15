Google Doodle celebrates Day 7 of Winter Olympic Games 2018 with a biathlon illustration

Displaying true sportsman-spirit, one of the flies he brought down with his powerful spit flies towards him to hand him his gold medal. Displaying true sportsman-spirit, one of the flies he brought down with his powerful spit flies towards him to hand him his gold medal.

Continuing its regular run of interactive illustrations on account of Winter Olympic Games 2018, Google Doodle has come up with a funny interactive doodle that shows the participant — the Archerfish — taking part in biathlon, which in the Animal Kingdom, of course, comprises of spit and swim. The short video shows Archer aiming at the flies lined up on the tree and fiercely aiming his spit at them, as a result of which, they all fall down. Displaying true sportsman-spirit, one of the flies he brought down with his powerful spit flies towards him to hand him his gold medal.

Cut to the slightly less fascinating world of humans and the biathlon winter sport — a combination of cross-country skiing and rifle shooting — is being held from February 9 to February 25. Today, on February 15, the schedule includes Women’s 15 km (individual) starting from 5:15pm to 7:15pm and Men’s 20 km (individual) starting from 8:20pm to 10:20pm. The sport is being held at Alpensia Biathlon Centre, Daegwallyeong-myeon, Pyeongchang-gun, Gangwon-do, in South Korea.

Watch the video here.

