  • Google Doodle celebrates Day 5 of Olympic Winter 2018 games with an adorable clip of Raccoon Dog taking part in luge

Taking place at PyeongChang, the Winter Olympic Games started on February 9 and will be on till February 25. Today, on February 13, Women's Singles Run 3 starts at 4 pm (IST) and will be followed by Women's Singles Run 4 (Gold Medal event).

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: February 13, 2018 10:12 am
google doodle, doodle olympic winter games, olympic games google doodle, google doodle today, Lugeing, ice luge, ice sled racing, Indian Express, Indian Express news Again, from the Animal Kingdom, the Google Doodle shows the Raccoon Dog waking up from his sleep and surprisingly finding himself slipping into the luge competition.
As the Olympic Winter Games of 2018 continues, Google Doodle has come up with another adorable illustration. Again, from the Animal Kingdom, the doodle shows the Raccoon Dog waking up from his sleep and surprisingly finding himself slipping into the luge competition. Although the track has a “300-foot drop and a sleek chute with haripins, Raccoon Dog is not one to be scared of challenges and has a gold medal dropped on to him by a flying bird at the end, because of course, he won!

Taking place at PyeongChang, the Games started on February 9 and will be on till February 25. Today, on February 13, Women’s Singles Run 3 starts at 4 pm (IST) and will be followed by Women’s Singles Run 4 (Gold Medal event). The sport became a part of Winter Olympics schedule in 1964 and continues to be one of the most pivotal games to be played. The winter sport features one competitor or a team of two riding a flat sled while they lie face up (supine) and feet first. The total of four luge sport events will be held from February 10 to February 15 at the Alpensia Sliding Centre near PyeongChang in South Korea.

