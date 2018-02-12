Google Doodle celebrates Day 4 of Olympic Winter 2018 games with an illustration of animals snowboarding

Google Doodle for Day 4 of Winter Olympic Games 2018 features cute little animals taking part in snowboarding. Google Doodle for Day 4 of Winter Olympic Games 2018 features cute little animals taking part in snowboarding.

Google Doodle has come up with another adorable illustration on Day 4 of Winter Olympic Games 2018 that is being held in PyeongChang. Featuring cute little animals, the illustration shows a monkey, penguin, an elephant, among others from the Animal Kingdom, taking part in snowboarding. The innovative doodle shows the animals all skating towards the end point, seemingly having fun while at it.

The 23rd Winter Olympics started on February 9 and will be held till February 25. The XXIII Olympic Winter Games is being represented as ‘Doodle Snow Games’ by the search engine, showing various animals as excited as their human equivalent about the games. In this case, while we have the elephant in the lead, the bear is giving him tough competition. Google says the bear is a surprise contender, given how he had just woken up from “months-long nap this morning!” Others in the race as the cat, armadillo and flying squirrel along with penguin who seems to be struggling to catch up.

Watch the Google Doodle video here.

