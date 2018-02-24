Google Doodle celebrates Day 16 of Winter Olympic Games 2018 with a cute octopus in free skating event

Adorable Magie not only won the event, but also scored a perfect 8! (Source: Google) Adorable Magie not only won the event, but also scored a perfect 8! (Source: Google)

As athletes continue to fight for the top spot at the 2018 Winter Olympic Games, adorable cartoon animals are busy playing snowy games. And as spectacular performances by the participants mesmerises sports buffs at the PyeongChang 2018, Google has been wowing them with its amazing doodles. For Day 16, the search engine giant decided to focus on free skating. Featuring an adorable blue octopus skating freely on the ice ring, the doodle depicted the eight-armed mollusk twirling, jumping and mimicking some of the best ice-skating moves.

The doodle captured the performance of cute blue squid ‘Magpie’ and even showed how it defeated other competitors, including a crocodile and bear. “Giant Squid awards Octopus a perfect eight out of eight, but Gator siphons off a point,” the description on the Google blog added. Describing it as a spectacular feat, the storytellers at Google wrote, “Octopus dominates the free skate program today, playing to an enthusiastic corral of sea-fans. Facing stiff competition, Octo attempts the world’s first double-quad and lands swimmingly, changing the tide of figure skating forever.”

And as winners get to share their feelings after the victory, the adorable Magie got to tell its tale post the game too! “Gill-ty as charged, I’m a sucker for jet propulsion!” the blog also read.

Ever since the beginning of the Winter Olympics in South Korea, Google has been celebrating the winter sports extravaganza with cute doodles featuring animals and birds. From reimagining the hare and tortoise story to highlighting unique qualities about animals and insects, these doodle snow games have become a huge hit online.

