Google Doodle celebrates Day 14 of Winter Olympic Games featuring Squirrel playing ice hockey

On Day 14 of Winter Olympic Games 2018 taking place at PyeongChang in South Korea, Google Doodle decided to join in the celebrations as usual, with an illustration of Squirrel (because featuring humans are so passé) playing ice hockey. As the search engine has been greeting Internet users across the world ever since the Games started, the doodles feature cute illustrations of animals enthusiastically taking part in sports like ice hockey, luge, curling, skiing, biathlon, etc. ‘Day 14 of the Doodle Snow Games’ has the furry cousins — Squirrel and Chipmunk — in a friendly battle with each other.

Today’s hockey match pits Squirrel against Chipmunk in a friendly battle between furry cousins. Squirrel wins the face-off fair and ‘squire’, but Chipmunk manages to send the crowd into a tizzy when he gobbles up Squirrel’s shot “with a cheeky smirk”. Cut to the humans’ world, and Day 14 of the Winter Olympic Games has sports like biathlon, alpine skiing, bobsleigh, curling, freestyle skiing, ice hockey, Nordic combined, short track speed skating and snowboarding taking place. The Games will end on February 25.

