Google Doodle celebrates Day 13 of Winter Olympic Games 2018 by featuring speed skating legend Millipede

Google Doodle is celebrating Day 13 of the Winter Olympic Games 2018 with a fascinating illustration of Milipede getting ready to speed-skate. The search engine has been greeting Internet users across the world with a new illustration ever since the Games at PyeongChang in South Korea started, in an interesting way.

Written by Soumya Mathew | New Delhi | Published: February 21, 2018 9:56 am
As Winter Olympic Games 2018 nears its end on February 25, Google Doodle is celebrating Day 13 with a fascinating illustration of Milipede getting ready to speed-skate. For those who are not aware, the search engine has been greeting Internet users across the world with a new illustration ever since the Games at PyeongChang in South Korea started, in an interesting way. Google depicts animals as taking part in the sports that are taking place right now and has till now shown Flying Squirrel, Hare and Tortoise, cranes, ‘the Grebes’ — the lovebirds, among others, participating in sports like figure-skating, luge, ice-hockey, et al. This time, it is Milipede’s turn to prove he is worthy of the gold medal as he whooshes his way through the snow with his countless little legs in colourful skating shoes.

Google caught up with the “down-to-earth” contestant who had this to say: “Sure, it takes hours, but I put on my skates like anyone else: curled up on the ground to reach ‘em all. Although I do have 998 more reasons to trip, so I quadruple-knot the laces.”

