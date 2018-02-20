Google Doodle celebrates Day 12 of Winter Olympic Games 2018 with a cute flying squirrel illustration

The Winter Olympic Games 2018 taking place at PyeongChang County in South Korea must be fun and all, but the hoomans are no match to the participants from the Animal Kingdom. The Winter Olympic Games 2018 taking place at PyeongChang County in South Korea must be fun and all, but the hoomans are no match to the participants from the Animal Kingdom.

Continuing with its streak of celebrating the Winter Olympic Games 2018, Google Doodle has come up with a cute illustration of Flying Squirrel taking part in ski jump. In case you haven’t been following Google Doodle’s series of Snow Games illustrations, then here is all that you need to know — the Winter Olympic Games taking place at PyeongChang County in South Korea must be fun and all, but the hoomans are no match to the participants from the Animal Kingdom. On Day 12 of the Games, the search engine has come up with a small clip that shows Flying Squirrel, who is at the top of his game in ski jumping, taking a giant leap of faith, whooshes through the snow, pulls a quick stunt of flying and lands right in front of Penguin waiting to hand him his gold medal, because obviously, he has won.

Amidst busily waving back at all those congratulating him and begging for his autographs, this is what the Flying Squirrel quickly told the media about the win: “It’s been a long rodent to get here, with a lot of tuft competition, but in the end it was my fans’ support that lifted me up to make the winning jump.”

