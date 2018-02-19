Google Doodle celebrates Day 11 of Winter Olympic Games 2018

While Google Doodle chooses one sport each time, showing adorable animal characters as participants, this time it has decided to go for a generic interactive doodle to go along with the spirit of the games. While Google Doodle chooses one sport each time, showing adorable animal characters as participants, this time it has decided to go for a generic interactive doodle to go along with the spirit of the games.

As Day 11 of the ongoing Winter Olympic Games dawns, Google Doodle has joined in the celebrations with an interesting illustration yet again, like it has been all this while. While the search engine chooses one sport each time, showing adorable animal characters as participants, this time it has decided to go for a generic interactive doodle to go along with the spirit of the games. This time, an insect is seen pushing a giant ball of snow uphill. As soon as it lets go the snowball, it starts running downhill and the ball, expectantly so, starts sliding down as well. The insect has to run ahead of the snowball, not letting it catch up with it and therefore, is seen accelerating its motion as it races to the finish line.

Almost as it nears the finish line, the ball catches up, rolls over the insect and crosses the line with little one on its top. While no details were put up on Google Doodle’s website about today’s illustration, it seemed like it drew bits from sports like snowboarding, ski jumping, speed skating and bobsleigh taking place at the Games at PyeongChang County in South Korea.

On Monday, Day 11 of the ongoing Games, sports enthusiasts across the world will witness figure skating (ice dance and short dance) at 10 am, Speedskating (men’s 500 metres) at 8.53 pm and Ski jumping (men’s team, first round and finals) at 9.30 pm.

