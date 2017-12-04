Google’s FUN interactive doodle celebrates 50 years of kids coding languages

Google’s first kids coding doodle, Coding for Carrots, will enable millions of users to experience coding for the first time. (Source: Google.com) Google’s first kids coding doodle, Coding for Carrots, will enable millions of users to experience coding for the first time. (Source: Google.com)

Keeping with the tradition of commemorating important dates and people, the doodle team over at Google today (December 4) is celebrating 50 years since children programming languages were introduced. To mark the occasion, they have created the first ever coding doodle — Coding for Carrots. It features a rabbit and after clicking on the play button, the interactive doodle encourages users to create code blocks and help the furry animal cross six levels to reach and reach its favourite food — a carrot.

Users can do it by using Scratch, a programming language, created by Lifelong Kindergarten Group at Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), and putting together coding blocks. Today also marks the beginning of the Computer Science Education Week that will continue till December 10. The Google Doodle, that was the outcome of the collaborative effort by three teams – the Google Doodle team, Google Blockly team and researchers from MIT Scratch – will enable millions of adults and children, across the globe, to try their hand at coding for the first time.

The first coding language for kids, Logo, was developed and designed by Seymour Papert and researchers at MIT in the 1960s, long before personal computers were introduced. Logo allowed children to program and control the movements of a turtle and also provided them with the opportunity to explore ideas in maths and science. Papert and his colleagues, had realised the potential of computer, way back then and had known that in some years it would evolve as an instrumental tool and would help children to learn new things.

