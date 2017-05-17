Google Doodle celebrates 115th anniversary of Antikythera Mechanism’s discovery

The Antikythera Mechanism’s discovery also came to be popularly known as world’s first computer. (Source: Google) The Antikythera Mechanism’s discovery also came to be popularly known as world’s first computer. (Source: Google)

Google is often known to commemorate important events of history with a doodle. This time, the search engine giant is celebrating the 115th anniversary of Antikythera mechanism’s discovery. In 1902, Valerios Stais, a Greek archaeologist, rummaged through artefacts from a Roman cargo ship’s wreckage that happened in Antikythera. He discovered a fascinating yet unusual piece of bronze in his ‘treasure hunt’ that looked similar to a wheel or a gear. This piece of metal was later established as a part of Antikythera Mechanism. It came to be popularly known as world’s first computer or an ancient analog astronomical computer.

The 2,000-year-old computer is believed to be the most advanced and sophisticated piece of machinery of its time. According to a report by the Mirror, an international team of expert researchers worked on understanding the device better for over a decade, to uncover interesting facts and features of the machine.

Improved and advanced X-ray technology has helped researchers to uncover new features hidden on the device’s remaining fragments. A 3,500-word explanation was discovered by scientists on the machine’s main plate. The contraption was reportedly believed to track movements of stars and planets, it is apparently now used to make predictions in astrology. It even made predictions of solar and lunar eclipses and fascinatingly enough, even signalled the next Olympic Games.

