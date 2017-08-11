Google celebrates the birth of hip-hop with an animated doodle that lets you DJ

It was on August 11, forty-four years ago that DJ Herc used two turntables at a Back to School party to extend the break-beat of a song. It was on August 11, forty-four years ago that DJ Herc used two turntables at a Back to School party to extend the break-beat of a song.

Google is commemorating the birth of hip-hop music with an absolutely fascinating Doodle today. From giving us interesting details about how this revolution in music was brought about to letting us DJ with just a click and drag of the mouse, don’t be surprised to find yourself channeling your inner DJ skills today. The interactive doodle illustration celebrates the 44th anniversary of the 1973 party wherein DJ Kool Herc was credited with creating hip hop.

The doodle starts with an introduction, which gives way to a turntable tutorial and then ultimately allows you to DJ your own mix of music from famous songs available on the search engine giant’s homepage.

Google chose an interactive illustration of Fab 5 Freddy, who was the former host of Yo! MTV Raps, to take us through the introduction and the tutorial. Freddy explains how the Doodle commemorates one of the most important innovations in hip-hop music: The Break and went on to credit Herc’s discovery as having changed “music as we know it”. He used the turntables to extend the instrumental breaks, thus allowing people to dance longer. This gave rise to the dance style — break dance. After Herc’s breakthrough act through turntables in music, it became a major first across all art forms including music, dance, art and even fashion.

