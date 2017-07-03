Google celebrates 140 years of Wimbledon with traditional purple, green doodle

Wimbledon begins on July 3 and runs for two weeks until July 15. Wimbledon begins on July 3 and runs for two weeks until July 15.

Google on Monday celebrated 140 years of Wimbledon, the oldest tennis tournament in the world. The prestigious championship, one of the four Grand Slam events, commences today and runs two weeks until July 15. The doodle, designed in Wimbledon’s traditional colours of purple and green, was an animated gif of two white racquets — the dress code — hitting a ball back and forth. The outdoor grass tournament was conceived in 1877 at the All England Croquet and Lawn Tennis Club with 22 participants — men, as women weren’t permitted — and a total audience of 200.

Today, there are over 700 players participating in the championship, nearly 500,000 spectators and more than 10 million viewers across the world. This year’s winners, in the men and women’s categories, will receive 2.2 million pounds ($2.84 million) each – an increase of 200,000 pounds from last year.

Roger Federer, ranked fifth in the tournament, returns as a favourite, a year after he was knocked out in the semi-finals. The Swiss, who skipped the clay court season this year, will take his Grand Slam tally to 19 if he wins, and break the tie of seven Wimbledon records he shares with Pete Sampras. Reigning champion Andy Murray, also a favourite in Britain, opens his campaign today against Russia’s Alexander Bublik. Three-time Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic is returning with a new team, while Rafael Nadal, who recently lifted the French Open title, opens against John Millman of Australia. Read more about the top players here.

