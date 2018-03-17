Airport worker wins hearts with his good looks; loses 10 per cent salary due to casualness

Do you think it was just to deduct his salary? (Source: Shanghaiist/Facebook) Do you think it was just to deduct his salary? (Source: Shanghaiist/Facebook)

Good looks and excessive social media attention turned out to be a bane for an airport worker after videos and pictures of him went viral on Chinese social networking websites. The incident took place at southeast China’s Xiamen airport, where a passenger shot the worker while he was walking on the airport runway. In no time, the video went viral with people obsessing over his good looks. Many people on Chinese social media also compared him to a South Korean celebrity Song Joong Ki, who stars in a popular soap opera Descendants of the Sun, according to a Shanghaiist report.

While the video garnered over millions of views, with many complimenting the technician, his employer did not seem to share the same view. Due to his untidy uniform and the fact that his hand was in his pocket while he was on duty, the company deducted 10 percent of his salary. This was because his attire was not in line with the company’s code of conduct. “Taking into consideration the influential impact this video has made, the aggravated penalty must be applied,” the company notice according to a CGTN report.

Watch the video here:

Many took to social media to condemn the company’s reaction calling it unfair and harsh. Nevertheless, the technician seemed to have taken this incident in his stride and even agreed with the salary deduction he received.

“Honestly, I still feel quite happy because it is not easy to become so famous that quickly. My company did nothing wrong, it was my fault for not keeping with the correct standards in terms of dress code and behavior. Please don’t bombard the passenger who uploaded the video online. I never blamed her, because she didn’t mean to cause me any harm,” he told CGTN.

