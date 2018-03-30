Presents Latest News

Good Friday: Twitterati remember what this holy day for Christians stands for

Good Friday: On this solemn day Christians across the world mourn the crucifixion of Jesus Christ and his death at Calvary. Many Christians fast on this day, mourn and seek penance.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: March 30, 2018 12:11 pm
good friday, good friday history,good friday significance, when is good friday, good friday 2018, good friday observance, religion, food Friday tweets, festivals, indian express It is said that on Good Friday Christ willingly suffered and died by crucifixion as the ultimate sacrifice for ‘our’ sins. (Source: Pixabay)
Related News

Good Friday is one of the most important days in the liturgical calendar for Christians all over the world. Devotees, on this solemn day, mourn the crucifixion of Jesus Christ. It’s a day of fasting and abstinence for Christians. Christ died by crucifixion as the ultimate sacrifice for ‘our’ sins. Owing to this sacrifice through his crucifixion, commemorated on this day, the Divine Liturgy (the sacrifice of bread and wine) is never celebrated on Good Friday. The cross is removed from the church sanctuary, and the congregation observes a service that focuses on his burial in the tomb. In churches, Christ’s death is remembered with solemn hymns and prayers of thanksgiving. The ceremony is sombre and priests wear black vestments. The altar and the pulpit are bare and it must be noted no candles are lit.

ALSO READ | Good Friday 2018: It’s Good Friday, but not a happy one!

On this day people took to the Internet to remind what this day stands for. While one wrote, “For when nobody, and not even I could love me, He loved me most. And none of my scars can make Him love me less. None,” another wrote, “#GoodFriday is a day of hope. It is a day where we look forward to a brighter tomorrow. May all of us learn to forgive, forget and love all. May peace prevail.”

Here are some of the tweets.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Share your thoughts
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Adda
Mar 30: Latest News