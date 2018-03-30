Good Friday: Twitterati remember what this holy day for Christians stands for

It is said that on Good Friday Christ willingly suffered and died by crucifixion as the ultimate sacrifice for ‘our’ sins. (Source: Pixabay) It is said that on Good Friday Christ willingly suffered and died by crucifixion as the ultimate sacrifice for ‘our’ sins. (Source: Pixabay)

Good Friday is one of the most important days in the liturgical calendar for Christians all over the world. Devotees, on this solemn day, mourn the crucifixion of Jesus Christ. It’s a day of fasting and abstinence for Christians. Christ died by crucifixion as the ultimate sacrifice for ‘our’ sins. Owing to this sacrifice through his crucifixion, commemorated on this day, the Divine Liturgy (the sacrifice of bread and wine) is never celebrated on Good Friday. The cross is removed from the church sanctuary, and the congregation observes a service that focuses on his burial in the tomb. In churches, Christ’s death is remembered with solemn hymns and prayers of thanksgiving. The ceremony is sombre and priests wear black vestments. The altar and the pulpit are bare and it must be noted no candles are lit.

On this day people took to the Internet to remind what this day stands for. While one wrote, “For when nobody, and not even I could love me, He loved me most. And none of my scars can make Him love me less. None,” another wrote, “#GoodFriday is a day of hope. It is a day where we look forward to a brighter tomorrow. May all of us learn to forgive, forget and love all. May peace prevail.”

Here are some of the tweets.

On Good Friday we recall the courage and compassion of Lord Christ. He dedicated his life to serving others and removing injustice, pain as well as unhappiness from society. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 30, 2018

On this Good Friday, let us forgive those who have hurt us; make peace with those with whom we are at war; let peace and love fill our hearts and our homes. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 30, 2018

May HIS light guide your path. #GoodFriday. One of my SandArts. pic.twitter.com/RNzEadFqgn — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) March 30, 2018

Mercy, Peace & Love.

May the grace and lord surround & be with you on #GoodFriday pic.twitter.com/AAFKW91Nij — NV (@nvprofile) March 30, 2018

For when nobody, and not even I could love me, He loved me most. And none of my scars can make Him love me less. None. :) #GoodFriday #sakura pic.twitter.com/NAKj56G1PT — Princess Margaret F. (@justprincess_) March 30, 2018

I Pray that the Lord fills our Hearts with Peace and Blesses all with His Grace. #GoodFriday. — mahendra singh patel (@mahendr59670783) March 30, 2018

He took away all our sins…and taught us LOVE!#goodfriday pic.twitter.com/UDu69ypZbJ — 4urhair Online (@4urhairOnline) March 30, 2018

#GoodFriday is a day of hope. It is a day where we look forward to a brighter tomorrow. May all of us learn to forgive, forget and love all. May peace prevail. — DIPTANSU CHAUDHURY (@ColDiptangshu) March 30, 2018

#GoodFriday Always remember God’s love, mercy and forgiveness — I’m_Glad (@YG_stan4dWIN) March 30, 2018

For God so loved the world, that He gave us His only Begotten Son, Lord Jesus Christ.#GoodFriday — Mary (@iammarymerry) March 30, 2018

