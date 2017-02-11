Going on a first date on Valentine’s Day? Check out for these deal breakers Twitterati have to offer

Concerned about gifts only? (Source: Thinkstock images) Concerned about gifts only? (Source: Thinkstock images)

As Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, couples are all pepped up for merriment and celebrations — romantic dinner or a small weekend tour, there is no dearth of options for those who already have their special one. But what about those who will be going on their first date? Well, it seems on such occasions people are way too shy to ask the deal breaker questions.

VIDEO | Valentine’s Day Special: Pyaar, Mohabbat, Dating – What Do Indians Think Of It

ALSO READ | ‘Happy’ Propose Day 2017: 12 tweets you should read if you’re single

While various dating apps and sites are listing out do’s and don’ts to win over a date on Valentine’s Day, there are few turn offs that can turn out to be a real cause of worry. No matter how you try to impress your date with gifts or gestures, the conversations are the real deal-maker or breaker. Even a dozen flowers, a teddy bear, heart-shaped gifts or a perfect dinner can’t save you.

ALSO READ | Madhya Pradesh collector wants youth to worship their parents on Valentine’s Day

Stop worrying about your gift dilemma because this is far more important. Check these tweets out, so you know what all could ruin your chances of a perfect time. They certainly have been trending on the micro-blogging site.

First date deal breaker: Must have read all 7 HP books. @jk_rowling — MS 🦁🌞🔥 (@8hayallday) February 9, 2017

The deal-breaker question I ask on every first date I’ve ever been on: pic.twitter.com/abgbhc0n7Y — Minou Clark (@MinouClark) December 16, 2016

Keep it 💯: If on a first date they say “I hate pizza”, is that a deal breaker? — Tony’s Coal Fired (@tonyscoalfired) February 4, 2017

First Date Deal breaker: “I support Donald Trump”. 😧 — Xiomara 🐳 (@789lehs4) February 9, 2017

Females Please Answer

Would you be mad if a guy pull out a groupon on your first date? Would it be a deal breaker? — Tah Smoke Ya (@Tah1400) January 31, 2017

TFW you find out an innocent hug goodbye is a deal breaker on the first date (from years ago) pic.twitter.com/3BvHuQeNkt — Jeff Y. (@Veeduh25) February 7, 2017

Recommended First Date; Deal Maker or Breaker Question: How old is the Earth and what shape is it? — MC (@supermarck00) January 13, 2017

@Joy_DeVive I also have the herpes talk on the first date. It saves time. If it’s a deal breaker now, it’ll be a deal breaker later. — Ashley Manta (@ashleymanta) February 1, 2017

I think this girl is on her first date w this dude and he made her sit on the same side as him and man, what a deal breaker — kaitlyn (@Sh4rkBate) January 12, 2017

First date deal breaker: Doesn’t like weed — The Drug Tribe (@TheDrugTribe) February 10, 2017

First date deal breaker: date doesn’t show up. — Aida G (@Leo8897G) February 10, 2017

First Date Deal Breaker: if they like pineapple on pizza — ® (@Lit_Herrera_) February 10, 2017

It’s a deal breaker if you don’t like breakfast for dinner — yee yee (@RiverJacoboni) February 7, 2017

Sex on the first date isn’t a deal breaker and I’ll still consider wifing if the vibes right just like wit anyone else — • (@RyanTheHoly) February 7, 2017

Tbh if we don’t kiss on the first date, max second. It’s a deal breaker. Bye bye. — betabel (@beetlechocolate) January 31, 2017

Question of the day: Got this from a friend. Is it a deal breaker for someone to fart on the first date? — CertifiedHeadTurner (@cht_ceo) January 6, 2017

Just heard on the radio that the biggest deal breaker on the first date is having a cracked phone screen. #wtf #myscreenissocracked #pissed — Katie Levy (@KatieLevy28) February 8, 2017

Imagine you’re going to the movies with bae to see la la land and she suggests 50 shades darker instead. Deal breaker 9000 — DubloadzBro🤙🏽 (@Dubloadz) February 10, 2017

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd