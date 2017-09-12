Father who’d chained his daughter to save her from drugs, now has a better life, thanks to viral post

Earlier, the Facebook post has relayed the story of a Bangladeshi cobbler who had to resort to chaining his daughter so that she couldn’t run away from home and take drugs, now, their radiant smiles tell a happier tale. (Source: GMB Akash/ Facebook) Earlier, the Facebook post has relayed the story of a Bangladeshi cobbler who had to resort to chaining his daughter so that she couldn’t run away from home and take drugs, now, their radiant smiles tell a happier tale. (Source: GMB Akash/ Facebook)

Two weeks after the heartbreaking story of a poor father chaining his daughter to save from drugs and prostitution went viral, reports claim that many Netizens actually came together to help them. Yes, after the story of 10-year-old Santa left everyone anxious as his helpless father locked her after running out of options, people around the world seem to have made contributions to help the duo, thus changing their lives for the better.

Their story was shared by renowned Bangladeshi photographer GMB Akash on all his social media channels, and follow-up post shows how it brought about a positive change in their lives. “After many discussions, Santa’s father and I agreed that they would be happy with a vegetable business set up on a customized rickshaw van that I created, enabling him to sell vegetables anywhere and receive cash every day,” he wrote.

This would not only help the 40-year-old Kamal Hossin increase his income (which was previously just a meagre 5,000 Taka (around Rs 3,900) a month), but also help him to work close to his home. This means he would no longer have to leave his young child alone in the house in search of work, and the girl could now accompany him instead.

Though everything is in the early stages and they are still trying to figure out a way to get back on their feet, recent photos of the little smiling gilr has left everyone extremely happy. “Everything is operational now and we have taken Santa to a doctor to examine her health and give advice,” the photographer added in his post.

Read the full post here

The contrast between the little girl’s previous photo – chained up and hunted – to now smiling with her dad has everyone talking and showering praises. The photographer in his post also extended a heartfelt message from Hossin, thanking strangers who came forward to help. “Santa’s father said that what we did for him he will never forget in his life. He will take good care of this business and Santa as these are his responsibilities to change his life. He prays to God for gratitude and for Jannat for every one of you.”

Here’s the previous post that went viral:

