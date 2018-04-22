Follow Us:
Sunday, April 22, 2018
From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology

From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology
Latest News

Girl’s tweet about how her grandmother with dementia making a friend will leave you teary-eyed

Recently a user on Twitter shared a heartwarming post that is winning hearts and leaving people teary-eyed. She wrote how she had taken her grandmother to a new care home for dementia and there her "nan" made a friend. 

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: April 22, 2018 8:08:09 pm
dementia, viral tweet on dementia, dementia viral tweet, girls shares viral tweet on dementia, indian express, indian express news For many, the girl’s tweet about her grandmother is reminding them of their grandparents. (Source: File Photo)
Related News

Social media might have its share of trolls, but it also provides a platform for people to share stories of kindness, those that stay with you. Recently one such story was shared by a user @downinglillie on Twitter that is winning hearts and leaving people teary-eyed. She wrote how she had taken her grandmother to a new care home for dementia and there her “nan” made a friend.  “[S]he met a lady who had the same name as her and they held hands the whole time they watched TV, the lady on the left (gladys) repeatedly said to my nan ‘don’t worry you’ve got me now,” she wrote while sharing a picture of her grandmother and the friend.

This heartwarming incident is winning hearts of people on social media. For some, it is reminding them of their grandparents, or those they know have dementia. “We did the same with my nan a few days ago. Seen so many pictures on their fb already and she seems to actually be enjoying herself. Hope yours is too,” wrote one, while another wrote, “My grandma had dementia as well. But passed away at home last year in May. Can’t believe it’ll be a year next month. Grandmothers are precious. You realise later on in life that how important they were as role models. Losing both grandma’s in two years was just hard.” Another wrote, “My grandpa is in one. My grandma went 6-7 days a week until she hurt herself. For most of the time it’s always just her and there is 14 other residents in there. I went with her weekly and every time I went in it would crush my heart not seeing any other family members besides us.” Indianexpress.com has reached out to her for comments.

Read her tweet here.

And this is how people reacted.

What did you think of the tweet? Tell us in the comments below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Share your thoughts
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now