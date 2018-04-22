Girl’s tweet about how her grandmother with dementia making a friend will leave you teary-eyed

For many, the girl’s tweet about her grandmother is reminding them of their grandparents. (Source: File Photo) For many, the girl’s tweet about her grandmother is reminding them of their grandparents. (Source: File Photo)

Social media might have its share of trolls, but it also provides a platform for people to share stories of kindness, those that stay with you. Recently one such story was shared by a user @downinglillie on Twitter that is winning hearts and leaving people teary-eyed. She wrote how she had taken her grandmother to a new care home for dementia and there her “nan” made a friend. “[S]he met a lady who had the same name as her and they held hands the whole time they watched TV, the lady on the left (gladys) repeatedly said to my nan ‘don’t worry you’ve got me now,” she wrote while sharing a picture of her grandmother and the friend.

This heartwarming incident is winning hearts of people on social media. For some, it is reminding them of their grandparents, or those they know have dementia. “We did the same with my nan a few days ago. Seen so many pictures on their fb already and she seems to actually be enjoying herself. Hope yours is too,” wrote one, while another wrote, “My grandma had dementia as well. But passed away at home last year in May. Can’t believe it’ll be a year next month. Grandmothers are precious. You realise later on in life that how important they were as role models. Losing both grandma’s in two years was just hard.” Another wrote, “My grandpa is in one. My grandma went 6-7 days a week until she hurt herself. For most of the time it’s always just her and there is 14 other residents in there. I went with her weekly and every time I went in it would crush my heart not seeing any other family members besides us.” Indianexpress.com has reached out to her for comments.

Took my nan to her new care home today that’s for people with dementia, she met a lady who had the same name as her and they held hands the whole time they watched TV, the lady on the left (gladys) repeatedly said to my nan ‘don’t worry you’ve got me now’ 😩😩😫😫😫😫😫😩😩😩 pic.twitter.com/IJ9ozcsvKS — Lillie (@downinglillie) April 15, 2018

Thanks for sharing this. Bitter sweet no doubt. My beloved had dementia. Wicked wicked disease 😢😔 I’m glad your Nan has found a friend x — lillyloo (@Lilllyloo) April 17, 2018

We did the same with my nan a few days ago. Seen so many pictures on their fb already and she seems to actually be enjoying herself. Hope yours is too — Ollie (@OllieCarter29) April 17, 2018

Cutest thing in the world 💔💔 — 🧡georgia (@georgiaboz) April 15, 2018

My grandma had dementia as well. But passed away at home last year in May. Can’t believe it’ll be a year next month. Grandmothers are precious. You realise later on in life that how important they were as role models. Losing both grandma’s in two years was just hard. — Rukhsar. (@rukhsarahmed786) April 17, 2018

this melts my heart.. people really don’t take care of the elderly enough! please care for your grandparents and treasure every moment. i took my nan out today for shopping and lunch and we do that every tuesday and tomorrow we are having a bbq and sitting in the garden all day💛 — messyjessy🤪 (@jbalkay) April 17, 2018

My grandpa is in one. My grandma went 6-7 days a week until she hurt herself. For most of the time it’s always just her and there is 14 other residents in there. I went with her weekly and every time I went in it would crush my heart not seeing any other family members besides us — Brandi (@brandi_rosser) April 20, 2018

