This ‘unfaithful’ man is all over the Internet, and the hilarious captions will leave you in splits

Funny, weird or unusual, pictures have become fodder for memes nowadays. But, how those images grab attention in the virtual space is often difficult to gauge. Old photos of celebrities or strange candid shots of random strangers, what might become the next big buzz on Twitter is hard to guess. What’s more, the Internet loves stock photos, and time and again, we have seen Netizens picking up on a particular image and turning it into a viral meme. Remember when the clothing line by Adobe turned boring stock photos interesting?

Recently, in an image that has surfaced on the Internet, one man seems to be shamelessly looking at another woman even though he is holding his girlfriend’s hand. The lusty expression of the man as opposed to the startling look on his girlfriend’s face has become the hot photo on Twitter and people are busy photoshopping it. From tidbits on Solar Eclipse to quips about Donald Trump, hilarious chat bubbles have been added to it, and the photo of the “disloyal man” is breaking the Internet right now. Wondering where it came from? Well, the picture is available on Shutterstock with a fitting caption that reads, “Disloyal man walking with his girlfriend and looking amazed at another seductive girl.”

This photo has grabbed way too much attention on Reddit and Instagram too. Not only has it been popularly tagged as the ‘girl vs girlfriend meme’, people just can’t stop pouring in creative captions for the weird expressions.

Sample some of the best memes here:

A @realDonaldTrump version of the Girl vs. Girlfriend Meme. pic.twitter.com/ThxysuCrRJ — Historical Fox News (@FoxyUSHistory) August 24, 2017

This meme will always be undercut by the fact he’s checking out a girl who looks almost exactly like his girlfriend. pic.twitter.com/mVVbB5ON7g — Che Cutler 🌹🐬 (@DoctorZachJones) August 23, 2017

Aren’t these funny? So, what’s your caption for the meme? Share it in the comments below.

