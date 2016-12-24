Girl posts picture online cropping mother out, what followed will leave you in splits!

Tariq says out of 100 pictures they took, she just thought of cropping her mother out of one. (Source: Abeera Tariq/ Twitter) Tariq says out of 100 pictures they took, she just thought of cropping her mother out of one. (Source: Abeera Tariq/ Twitter)

In our life, we learn a lot from our mothers and owe them pretty much for everything (after all, if they didn’t birth us, what shall we be?!). Though they never ask for anything, it’s our duty to show respect and consider what might hurt these amazing souls. Well, to be honest, we regard them as so strong that we might occasionally forget that the smallest thing might hurt them. And if a hurt mother turns emotional then we all know what follows. In case you need a reminder, here’s one.

Abeera Tariq, 18, attended a family function recently and – like most of us – clicked several pictures, all decked up. However, she did not find a single picture of her along with her brothers alone. Wanting a picture with just the siblings, she decided to crop her mother out of one photo and posted it online. However, the innocent cropping did not go down well with her mom, who went on an emotional overdrive.

Seeing the cropped picture online, her hurt mother sought an explanation. Tariq’s mother sent her a message and wrote, “Why u crop me out stupid idiot, Batameez.” The irked mother’s directive to amend the mistake was pretty clear and straight to the point and added, “U all here in this world because of me. Post picture again don’t crop me out.” If the message had ended there, we would all know it’s just a minor tussle but what followed next has Twitterati ROLF-ing! She further added, “Nashukray bachay. Itni mushkil se paida karo aur picture se crop kar liya!” Yes, she said it. You can all gauge the extent of her pain.

Tariq posted the entire conversation and the original picture on Twitter and people can’t stop talking about her bad decision. The tweet has gone viral with over 12,000 retweets and 19,000 likes, at the time of writing.

I cropped my mom out of ONE of the HUNDREDS pictures we took because I didn’t get a picture alone with my brothers, she’s so hurt 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/lEvtPQjy8g — Abeera Tariq (@Abeeraww) December 19, 2016

