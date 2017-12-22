Top News

Girl live tweets couple’s fight at the airport that will leave you rooting for the girlfriend

It all began with the guy asking his girlfriend to not take up a promotion that was due for her if "she loved him" because otherwise people would get to know she makes more money than him, which in turn will leave him humiliated.

December 22, 2017
While there are people who make it a point to ensure that gender equality does not simply remain an agenda for demanding rights but becomes a reality, here is a man who assumed that his girlfriend will bear kids and leave her job.
Waiting at the airport during transit is generally a dreary affair, so usually most of us end up going digging our heads deeper into our books, listen to our new playlist or plainly just hope to see something that could pique our interest. For one Twitter user, it was a couple’s epic fight that made the airport significantly less boring. It all began with the guy asking his girlfriend to not take up a promotion that was due for her if “she loved him” because otherwise people would get to know she makes more money than him, which in turn will leave him humiliated. Yes, while you drag a chair an sit down to let that sink in, here is what she heard eventually and tweeted — “He just told her once they’re married and have kids she wouldn’t be working anyway so there’s no point focusing on her career anyway and I’m rekt. I can’t believe this is 2017.”

While there are people who make it a point to ensure that gender equality does not simply remain an agenda for demanding rights but becomes a reality, here is a man who assumed that his girlfriend will bear kids and leave her job to ensure their family and marriage is her top priority. Well, guess what, as unbelievable as his words seem, the girl’s response to him easily took the cake and as the Twitter user posts, even received claps from people around them.

