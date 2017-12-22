Girl live tweets couple’s fight at the airport that will leave you rooting for the girlfriend

While there are people who make it a point to ensure that gender equality does not simply remain an agenda for demanding rights but becomes a reality, here is a man who assumed that his girlfriend will bear kids and leave her job. (Source: File Photo) While there are people who make it a point to ensure that gender equality does not simply remain an agenda for demanding rights but becomes a reality, here is a man who assumed that his girlfriend will bear kids and leave her job. (Source: File Photo)

Waiting at the airport during transit is generally a dreary affair, so usually most of us end up going digging our heads deeper into our books, listen to our new playlist or plainly just hope to see something that could pique our interest. For one Twitter user, it was a couple’s epic fight that made the airport significantly less boring. It all began with the guy asking his girlfriend to not take up a promotion that was due for her if “she loved him” because otherwise people would get to know she makes more money than him, which in turn will leave him humiliated. Yes, while you drag a chair an sit down to let that sink in, here is what she heard eventually and tweeted — “He just told her once they’re married and have kids she wouldn’t be working anyway so there’s no point focusing on her career anyway and I’m rekt. I can’t believe this is 2017.”

Couple beside me at the airport is arguing over money. He just told her if she loved him she’d turn down the promotion bc everyone would know she’d be making more money than him and he’d be humiliated. Holy shit is that really still a thing? wtf — b̈́͐̐̊́͠͝͝ȁ̈́̓̅̂̓̏̄t͒ (@mzbat) December 19, 2017

omg she’s crying and said she’d never do anything to jeopardize their relationship and he’s like “good then turn down the job” and I just want to punch him — b̈́͐̐̊́͠͝͝ȁ̈́̓̅̂̓̏̄t͒ (@mzbat) December 19, 2017

He just told her once they’re married and have kids she wouldn’t be working anyway so there’s no point focusing on her career anyway and I’m rekt. I can’t believe this is 2017. — b̈́͐̐̊́͠͝͝ȁ̈́̓̅̂̓̏̄t͒ (@mzbat) December 19, 2017

OMG SHE WIPED HER TEARS & SAID “kids? who said anything about me ever wanting kids?!” pic.twitter.com/WrFXgAWIOz — b̈́͐̐̊́͠͝͝ȁ̈́̓̅̂̓̏̄t͒ (@mzbat) December 19, 2017

SHE THREW HER BOARDING PASS AT HIM AND TOLD HIM TO HAVE FUN IN CANCUN. SHE JUST RAGE QUIT. OMG PEOPLE CLAPPED WHEN SHE WALKED AWAY. BEST. DAY. EVER. — b̈́͐̐̊́͠͝͝ȁ̈́̓̅̂̓̏̄t͒ (@mzbat) December 19, 2017

He’s rage texting now. RAGE TEXTING LOL. Good for her but now the airport is boring again. 😉 — b̈́͐̐̊́͠͝͝ȁ̈́̓̅̂̓̏̄t͒ (@mzbat) December 19, 2017

Dear Brave Airport Lady, if you ever see this, just know that although I’m sorry you went through this (esp during the holidays), I hope that, one day, you look back on this as a defining moment in your life. Never settle. Follow your heart. You are a goddess. ❤️ — b̈́͐̐̊́͠͝͝ȁ̈́̓̅̂̓̏̄t͒ (@mzbat) December 19, 2017

