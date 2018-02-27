Oops! Girl found out her father isn’t her REAL dad during a BIOLOGY lesson

Her classmate, a 19-year-old girl named Anya Hettich, narrated the entire incident on Twitter. (Source: Thinkstock Images) Her classmate, a 19-year-old girl named Anya Hettich, narrated the entire incident on Twitter. (Source: Thinkstock Images)

Physics, Chemistry or Biology — Science opens a new dimension of life, and the lessons can be quite insightful, especially for the young minds. But, what would you do if one such lesson or experiment in class revealed that you are adopted or not related to your family? Wouldn’t it come as a bolt out of the blue? Recently, a girl discovered that her father isn’t her biological father, and is in fact, her step-uncle. It all happened during her science class after a discussion on the types of blood groups, and their connection to birth and lineage.

She explained how she was confused that her blood-type was AB when her mother’s was A and her father’s was O. An impossible combination, it befuddled her as the A and B genes are dominant and the O gene is recessive. When she asked her teacher, he told her there must be an error somewhere and told her to go home and confirm whether the blood groups she knew were correct. However, when she did so, it came down to a huge revelation and she even went on to share her story with the entire class.

What’s more, one of her classmates also took to Twitter to share the strange incident. A 19-year-old girl, Anya Hettich, narrated the entire incident on Twitter in a long tweet thread. Read her tweets below.

