Someone called this girl fat, but her boyfriend’s priceless reaction won hearts all over

Fat-shaming someone is just unacceptable. (Source: madison/Twitter) Fat-shaming someone is just unacceptable. (Source: madison/Twitter)

High school proms are a big deal, and like most couples, Tre Booker and Madison also made their day special by clicking candid pictures and sharing their memories on social media before stepping out for the ball. It was all supposed to begin on a sweet note, only if a notification from Twitter hadn’t disrupted it.

ALSO READ | 8-yr-old ‘fat-shamed’ by crush has the perfect response; and Twitterati love it

Just a few minutes before the prom, Booker got a mean response by a Twitter user. It read: “Wow he loves you even tho you’re fat.” However, keeping her calm intact, she retweeted it with a simple message: “Don’t see how people can be rude to people they don’t even know.”

ALSO READ | Tanmay Bhat gives a fitting reply to all those who fat-shamed him with this inspiring admission

In no time, her tweet went viral and she got loads of responses from Twitterati. And, her boyfriend’s reaction was like a cherry to the cake. Wondering what he said? “You’re not fat baby, God made you just for me. You’re perfect,” he replied to her. Check out the tweets here.

See the couples clicks before the prom:

Prom with the loml 💗 pic.twitter.com/yiYHfQjWo4 — madison (@madisonfaithhh_) April 29, 2017

And, this is the awful comment she got:

Don’t see how people can be rude to people they don’t even know pic.twitter.com/wx7cu7OGgp — madison (@madisonfaithhh_) April 30, 2017

Her tweet garnered a lot of attention and soon, she was showered with delightful messages. Take a look at some here:

@madisonfaithhh_ WHAT THE ACTUALY HELL DUDE you are beautiful. you looked amazing tonight. you are 10x more beautiful than that person ever will be — salger (@SARAHnadingyou) April 30, 2017

@madisonfaithhh_ Miserable people never want to see genuine happiness in others. You looked absolutely gorgeous. — Alana Burrell (@alanaburrell_) April 30, 2017

@madisonfaithhh_ Don’t entertain her 😴 you looked absolutely gorgeous tonight! 😍😍🙌🏽😭 — Jacey (@_Juice8) April 30, 2017

@madisonfaithhh_ @PussssyCroook As if weight is a requirement for love . Pink warned us about these stupid girls pic.twitter.com/GwKGLJVAii — Lisci 👸🏾 (@PrincessJuicee) April 30, 2017

@madisonfaithhh_ You guys are so beautiful and don’t let the sad people of society ever take away those beautiful smiles. Hope you guys enjoyed your night. ❤ — L.O.S.T (@leah_jaelyn) April 30, 2017

And to top it all, her boyfriend’s response simply stole the show. See what he wrote here:

Your not fat baby 💯God made you just for me . Your perfect 💍 http://t.co/945h5obl2L — Tre Booker (@BookerTb0303) April 30, 2017

Since then, the two have become incredibly popular on the social media networking website and are being flooded with endearing messages! Love wins in the end, doesn’t it?

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd