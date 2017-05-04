Latest News

Someone called this girl fat, but her boyfriend’s priceless reaction won hearts all over

Like most couples, Tre Booker and Madison shared their prom pictures on Twitter but a mean tweet disrupted it all.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:May 4, 2017 9:09 pm
girl called fat boyfriend reaction, fat shaming, girl called fat, prom couple twitter reaction, prom girl called fat boyfriend reaction, trending, trending news, viral, indian express, indian express news Fat-shaming someone is just unacceptable. (Source: madison/Twitter)

High school proms are a big deal, and like most couples, Tre Booker and Madison also made their day special by clicking candid pictures and sharing their memories on social media before stepping out for the ball. It was all supposed to begin on a sweet note, only if a notification from Twitter hadn’t disrupted it.

Just a few minutes before the prom, Booker got a mean response by a Twitter user. It read: “Wow he loves you even tho you’re fat.” However, keeping her calm intact, she retweeted it with a simple message: “Don’t see how people can be rude to people they don’t even know.”

In no time, her tweet went viral and she got loads of responses from Twitterati. And, her boyfriend’s reaction was like a cherry to the cake. Wondering what he said? “You’re not fat baby, God made you just for me. You’re perfect,” he replied to her. Check out the tweets here.

See the couples clicks before the prom:

And, this is the awful comment she got:

Her tweet garnered a lot of attention and soon, she was showered with delightful messages. Take a look at some here:

And to top it all, her boyfriend’s response simply stole the show. See what he wrote here:

Since then, the two have become incredibly popular on the social media networking website and are being flooded with endearing messages! Love wins in the end, doesn’t it?

  1. J
    Jh Handey
    May 4, 2017 at 9:37 pm
    21cabbage smells, is jealous, & has hater in her ugly self, now who is better off in life? go live as you are madison, beautifully ... cabbages rot and stink
    Reply

