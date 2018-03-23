Here’s how an 8-yr-old girl used the Cambridge Analytica-Facebook scandal to get a puppy

“We told her she could have a puppy. You win #teampuppy. You win,” Greeley later said on Twitter. (Source: Bhgreeley/Twitter) “We told her she could have a puppy. You win #teampuppy. You win,” Greeley later said on Twitter. (Source: Bhgreeley/Twitter)

Children are known to be innocent souls, but they have their tricks to get things done their way. One such kid cleverly used the ongoing Cambridge Analytica-Facebook data breach scandal to her advantage. Wondering how? Well, the eight year old toddler manipulated it to her benefit by asking for a puppy from her parents. A picture tweeted by an economics journalist Brendan Greeley shows how his daughter wrote down her plea and made sure he would see it.

Observant of her dad’s habit of reading the newspaper, the girl managed to grab his attention by putting down her demand right at the top of the paper above the Cambridge Analytica headline. Along with the picture, Greeley wrote, “Having studied my habits and preferences, my daughter hacked my attention this morning for her political agenda.” Her message was bold and clear, “Can I please get a puppy,” with ‘please’ and ‘puppy’ underlined a couple of times. Moreover, to make herself clear she also emphasised with “a real one” written towards the end.

Having studied my habits and preferences, my daughter hacked my attention this morning for her political agenda pic.twitter.com/GPlS3gSj5S — Brendan Greeley (@bhgreeley) March 21, 2018

In no time, the tweet garnered a lot of attention, and the picture went viral. The post received over 31,000 retweets and 1 lakh likes. Many people also pitched for Greeley’s daughter, requesting the journalist to give in to her demands. Interestingly, Harry Potter author JK Rowling too joined the quest and retweeted the post. Seems like Greeley had no option left and a few hours later, he tweeted that he had agreed to get a puppy for his daughter.

He then also shared a heartwarming picture of his daughter’s reaction to finding out that she was finally going to get a puppy. “We told her she could have a puppy. You win, #teampuppy. You win,” Greeley wrote.

We told her she could have a puppy. You win, #teampuppy. You win. pic.twitter.com/lg16vPlUiX — Brendan Greeley (@bhgreeley) March 22, 2018

