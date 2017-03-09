‘Giraffe mom’ mimicking April the giraffe’s live birth streaming welcomes son

Welcome to the world, giraffe baby! (Source: Erin Dietrich/Facebook) Welcome to the world, giraffe baby! (Source: Erin Dietrich/Facebook)

It seems watching live streaming of pregnant people and animals is the latest rage on the Internet. It’s been over a week that April the giraffe is due to give birth to a calf, and thousands around the world continue to log in to that feed just to check up on her. One such person was Erin Dietrich from South Carolina, US.

Dietrich reportedly had trouble sleeping while pregnant with her baby, and just happened to come across the livestream of April the giraffe from New York, which has now become an Internet sensation. The mom-to-be had a quirky idea and with help from her husband, Dietrich ordered her a giraffe mask. She put it on and went live on Facebook. From taking inspiration from an Internet sensation, she immediately went on to become one herself.

Thousands had logged into her feed, following and sharing the post which pretty much shows her walking around – heavily pregnant and wearing a giraffe mask! At last check, the initial March 5 post had 30 million views and almost half-a-million shares. She then went on to do another Facebook live from the hospital bed.

Well, April may not have delivered yet, but good news has come knocking for Dietrich, who on March 8 (US time) gave birth to a healthy bonny baby boy, and who was introduced to the world on Facebook in the lap of his mom – wearing a giraffe head and holding a giraffe soft toy.

“He’s here!! He is perfect, healthy and just beautiful! Our sweet Porter Lane arrived at 6:11pm tonight. 8lb 2oz and 21 1/2 inches. ?

Our hearts are overflowing. Thank you so much for ALL the love and prayers! XOXO,” Dietrich posted on Facebook, much to the joy of all those who were following her.

If you’ve missed out on all the action, fret not. Here’s the post of the announcement.



Here’s the latest live stream from the hospital.



Here’s the live stream from Dietrich’s home, which made her an Internet sensation.



