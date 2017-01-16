This adorable giant panda posing with a tourist will give you serious #selfiegoals

On of the photos show that the eager animal is seen posing with its paw below its chin–quite Marilyn Monroe-like! (Source: iPanda/ Facebook) On of the photos show that the eager animal is seen posing with its paw below its chin–quite Marilyn Monroe-like! (Source: iPanda/ Facebook)

Not just in China, people all over the world can’t have enough of panda cuteness. Be it the little cubs couching up on tree tops or the grass, or big ones playing with snow — they are just adorable.

Now, we know about their friendly nature and the fact that they love being petted, pampered and hugged, but recent pictures suggest they love taking selfies too! We aren’t kidding.

Pictures of a giant panda taking selfies with a tourist at the Dujiangyan Panda Base in Chengdu city in China have gone viral. The girl tried to strike a pose with the lovely giant, but instead of offering a cold shoulder, the furry animal assisted and posed along with her, suggesting that the selfie craze may just have percolated into the intelligent animal kingdom.

The black-and-white furball stole all the limelight on Chinese social media with its poise and striking poses for the camera. One of the photos show that the eager animal even trying to grab the selfie stick at one point and also posing with its paw below its chin – quite Marilyn Monroe-like! The six-odd pictures originally shared on Chinese social media site Sina Weibo have taken the Internet by storm.

The amazing pictures have been shared tens of thousands of times across Chinese media and are now available on various other online media as well.

Founded in 2011, the Dujiangyan Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding is specialised in re-introducing the furry animals to the wild. The centre has the largest artificial breeding population of pandas in the world, and is home to over 100 giant pandas.

It seems with an escalating number of visitors, mostly from the selfie-taking generation, the animals too have adopted with time.

