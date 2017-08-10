Latest News
Giant inflatable ‘Trump chicken’ installed by Indian-origin activist hovers near White House and Internet lost its calm!

It has been installed by an Indian-origin documentary filmmaker and activist Taran Singh Brar. However, the rooster or the ‘Trump Chicken’ is not new to Washington. Earlier in April, the quirky avian became a mascot during the Tax March, where protesters hoped to put pressure on the President to release his personal returns.

donald Trump, Trump chicken, inflatable trump chicken, trump chicken white house, trump chiken protest, Taran Singh Brar, Trump chicken protest, trump chicken ballon white house, viral news, indian express An inflatable chicken on the Ellipse, just south of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017. The giant inflatable chicken bearing the unmistakable hairstyle of President Donald Trump. (Source: Twitter)
US President Donald Trump may be out of town on his 17-day-long vacation but people are still feeling his presence in Washington. While the POTUS is relaxing far away from the White House, people were stunned to see a giant chicken-shaped balloon bearing Trump’s hairstyle floating near its premises. Yes, an inflatable rooster donning Trump like golden locks baffled tourists and television cameras on Wednesday afternoon.

However, the rooster or the ‘Trump Chicken’ is not new to Washington. Earlier in April, the quirky avian became a mascot during the Tax March, where protesters hoped to put pressure on the President to release his personal returns. Though that didn’t go according to plan, nevertheless, “Chicken Don” aka Trump Chicken became a ‘yuge’ star! Unsurprisingly, it even has its own Twitter account — @TaxMarchChicken, because how else will one keep a tab of ‘Twitter-in-chief’. Now the helium balloon is back, popping up in the Ellipse Park just behind the White House its south side.

Twitterati were thrilled and lost their calm seeing the caricature, which has been installed by an Indian-origin documentary filmmaker and activist Taran Singh Brar. According to USA Today, Brar said that he obtained all necessary permits for the installation from the Secret Service as well as the National Parks Service for his gripping protest.

Watch video here

While #Trumpchicken started dominating Twitter trends in America, Twitterati ruled the Chicken had a landslide victory, has more approval rate and a beter hair than Trump!

But even before it made a debut in the USA, the ‘Trump chicken’ made its first public appearance last year after a sculpture of it was installed at a mall in Taiyuan, China. Reportedly, designed by Seattle-based artist Casey Latiolais, it was made for the Chinese New Year by honouring this year’s animal incarnation – the Rooster. Soon, Chinese market and online websites were flooded with various rendition of the ‘Trump chicken’ and Brar too procured “30-foot chicken Don” for $1,300 online, reported the TIME. Talking to the Huffington post, Brar said, “Trump is too chicken to release his tax returns, to stand up to Putin.”

