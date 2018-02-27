Netizens applaud Ghana teacher who drew MS Word on blackboard for students to learn

An exemplary illustration of how selfless a teacher’s love for his/her students is, this story of a man from Ghana is creating ripples on social media. (Source: Owura Kwadwo Hottish/Facebook) An exemplary illustration of how selfless a teacher’s love for his/her students is, this story of a man from Ghana is creating ripples on social media. (Source: Owura Kwadwo Hottish/Facebook)

A teacher is, undoubtedly, no less than a parent when it comes to imbibing us with values and for this, they use the powerful tool of education. An exemplary illustration of how selfless a teacher’s love for his/her students is, this story of a man from Ghana is creating ripples on social media. Owura Kwadwo Hottish, a teacher in Ghana, took to Facebook to share pictures of how he is teaching MS Word to his students by drawing the interface on the blackboard. In the caption accompanying the pictures, he mentioned that he is teaching his students Information and Communications Technology (ICT) by drawing it on the blackboard because “have to do wat will make them understand”. His dedication towards the students has made him an overnight sensation on the Internet, with many lauding his efforts to not give up on imparting education.

This is his Facebook post.

“Teaching of ICT in Ghana’s school is very funny. ICT on the board paa. I love ma students so have to do wat will make them understand Wat am teaching.

#committedteacher.

#ICTontheboard.

#Teacherkwadwo”

Here are some of the reactions his post has garnered on the Internet.

