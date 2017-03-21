Watch: This footballer thanked wife and girlfriend together in a speech and Internet just lost it!

Too much excitement is injurious to health! Too much excitement is injurious to health!

It’s true that adrenaline rush can often leave you off guard, and in moments of hyper excitement especially after a spectacular win, you might be too moved to get a grip over your thoughts. This is exactly what happened to a South African footballer who after being declared as man of the match, thanked his wife and girlfriend TOGETHER in the same speech! As ecstatic as Mohammed Anas was, he realised the blunder he made instantly and tried to rectified it. But it only got messier.

Anas, a footballer from Ghana who plays in South Africa’s Premier Soccer League for a team called the Free State Stars FC was awarded the man of the match for scoring twice against AJAX Cape Town. While speaking at the presentation ceremony, Anas said, “And I appreciate my fans, also,” Anas says the start of that clip. “My wife and my girlfriend… yeah, I mean my wife. Yeah, sorry to say… I’m sorry… I’m so sorry, my wife…” But as nothing can escape the eyes and ears of Netizens, his speech was not ignored. The clip was shared multiple times and now has gone viral.

VIDEO: Mohammed Anas just gave the greatest MoTM speech of all time, thanking both wife and girlfriend. (Via @clydegoal) pic.twitter.com/gXJ4ZwOtdg — Gary Al-Smith (@garyalsmith) March 17, 2017

People have been also trolling the football star and his clip has now become a hit meme.

This is why us guys should always keep it short. Always! 😂 @garyalsmith @clydegoal http://t.co/dfOa4du2QW — Rosman Nizar (@RosmanPositivo) March 19, 2017

THANKS TO WIFE AND GIRLFRIEND! Mohammed Anas @freestatestars #motm last night: two goals, two women pic.twitter.com/ftKSbXWdCd — Neal Collins (@nealcol) March 18, 2017

Mohammed Anas 😂😂😂😂😂😂

Warre man! Video of the year pic.twitter.com/P2FEvhkHJZ — MaNgcobo (@2le_Fuze) March 20, 2017

Mohammed Anas interview will no doubt go down in history as the most humorous clip ever @robertmarawa 😂😂😂 — Vina is Alphe (@alfavina) March 20, 2017

Mohammed Anas: ” if the world knows that you have a wife and a girlfriend, its not cheating” pic.twitter.com/AXc9O47TYV — 21 Average (@AthiBakana21) March 18, 2017

#MohammedAnas besides acknowledging his Wife and GF at the same damn time. Am I the only one seeing his surname?? — mduduzi msiza (@Mdu_MsiZAR) March 21, 2017

Mohammed Anas – Just wanna check when is his funeral? — Sam (@samnyakudya) March 18, 2017

@garyalsmith @clydegoal I smell trouble… next game unavailable because of domestic injury? — ປະເທດເດືອນພ້າວ (@ajarnpraw) March 19, 2017

Anas made the ordeal worse as now by saying he was referring his “daughter” as his ‘girlfriend’. Yes, according to a report by the Sun, the Ghanian striker said: “My family knows that I call my daughter my girlfriend. That’s what I was talking about. I don’t have a girlfriend.”

