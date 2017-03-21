Watch: This footballer thanked wife and girlfriend together in a speech and Internet just lost it!

Trending News

By: Trends Desk | Kolkata | Published:March 21, 2017 2:54 pm
Mohammed Anas, Mohammed Anas thank wife and girlfriend speech, footballer thank wife and girlfriend, ghana footballer thank wife and girlfriend, sports news, latest news Too much excitement is injurious to health!

It’s true that adrenaline rush can often leave you off guard, and in moments of hyper excitement especially after a spectacular win, you might be too moved to get a grip over your thoughts. This is exactly what happened to a South African footballer who after being declared as man of the match, thanked his wife and girlfriend TOGETHER in the same speech! As ecstatic as Mohammed Anas was, he realised the blunder he made instantly and tried to rectified it. But it only got messier.

Anas, a footballer from Ghana who plays in South Africa’s Premier Soccer League for a team called the Free State Stars FC was awarded the man of the match for scoring twice against AJAX Cape Town. While speaking at the presentation ceremony, Anas said, “And I appreciate my fans, also,” Anas says the start of that clip. “My wife and my girlfriend… yeah, I mean my wife. Yeah, sorry to say… I’m sorry… I’m so sorry, my wife…” But as nothing can escape the eyes and ears of Netizens, his speech was not ignored. The clip was shared multiple times and now has gone viral.

People have been also trolling the football star and his clip has now become a hit meme.

Anas made the ordeal worse as now by saying he was referring his “daughter” as his ‘girlfriend’. Yes, according to a report by the Sun, the Ghanian striker said: “My family knows that I call my daughter my girlfriend. That’s what I was talking about. I don’t have a girlfriend.”

