George Michael dies at 53; Twitterati bids tearful goodbyes on his last Christmas

George Michael's fans took to social media to mourn his demise.

George Michael, the British pop singer who gave us the classics ‘Careless Whisper’, ‘Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go’, ‘Freedom’, to name a few, died at the age of 53 at his Oxfordshire residence on Christmas Day. The 53-year-old musician was known for his soulful music and dance and his bold political and social stance.

After finding early fame with WHAM! which he founded with Andrew Ridgeley in 1981, he split from the band in 1986, going on to make legendary music of the likes of ‘Faith’, ‘I Want Your Sex’, etc., in his solo career. Often, his WHAM! music was looked at as catchy, but disposable pop by the critics, and his solo hits were marked much higher.

Michael was known as much for his music as he was for his drug abuse and taste for risky sex. This often led him into trouble with the law, especially the infamous episode when he was arrested in Los Angeles for public lewdness. He was revered by his fans for his acknowledgement of his bisexuality, making him even more popular.

The superstar’s death came as a shock, and many from the industry – including Elton John and Madonna – paid their tearful homage to Michael and the life he lived. But the fact that his music touched so many across generations is evident in the way Twitterati has been mourning the legend’s death.

RIP George Michael. One of my favorite singers ever. Fuck you bloody 2016. pic.twitter.com/ErAvXCOZjE — Gautam Trivedi (@Gotham3) December 26, 2016

George Michael past away today… on Christmas ?? pic.twitter.com/YqRzLfOZqO — nathan (@Nathanblanco_) December 26, 2016

2016 took a lot with the deaths of Bowie, Prince, and now George Michael. Men who lived as proof that there’s no one right way to be a man. — Punished Sam (@Sdborchart) December 26, 2016

R.I.P. George Michael, thank you for blessing the world with your wonderful music. ???? pic.twitter.com/zIK5QFQHq7 — Shit Filipinos Do (@filipinoposts) December 26, 2016

I hope George Michael, David Bowie and Freddie Mercury are having a Christmas party in Heaven tonight ???? — egg (@gldsby) December 26, 2016

Looks like 2016 is Arya and she had a list. Bowie, Rickman, Glenn Frey, Prince, Elie Wiesel, Ali, Palmer, Wilder, Cohen, George Michael… — Krish Ashok (@krishashok) December 26, 2016

I still believe that music is one of the greatest gift that god gave to man. – George Michael (1963 – 2016) — Siavash Asadi (@itsSiavash) December 26, 2016

When music is considered a meditation and therapy, I don’t know why many musicians die so early! RIP George Michael! http://t.co/sP7Oey61fz — Dr. S.Y. Quraishi (@DrSYQuraishi) December 26, 2016

Rest in peace George Michael.

What’s your favorite song of his? pic.twitter.com/CNidhcUrvN — Sam Kalidi (@samkalidi) December 26, 2016

So saddened by the passing of George Michael. A brilliant artist and a trailblazer of LGBTQ equality and acceptance. RIP, sweet man. — Yasamin Beitollahi (@ybeitollahi) December 26, 2016

Muhammad Ali

Prince

Tommy Ford

Zsa Zsa Gabor

George Michael

Gene Wilder

David Bowie

Natalie Cole

Maurice White

Vanity

Phife Dawg#RIP — January 16th ?? (@HerMessyAfro) December 26, 2016

Woke up feeling jitterbug-ed

Googled my symtoms

Turns out, it was just George Michael’s song in my head

??Wake me up before you go-go?? — EbenezeRatty (@YearOfRat) December 26, 2016

Last Christmas he gave us his heart and now this Christmas he’s gone. R.I.P in Peace George Michael #wham pic.twitter.com/NuC1FG7Uzy — Shiloh Davidson (@shiloh_davidson) December 26, 2016

The three men I admired the most, father (David Bowie), son (Prince), & the Holy Ghost (George Michael) took the last train for the coast — Roland Scahill (@rolandscahill) December 26, 2016

