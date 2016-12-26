Trending News

George Michael dies at 53; Twitterati bids tearful goodbyes on his last Christmas

George Michael was known as much for his music as he was for the way he lived his life!

George Michael's fans took to social media to mourn his demise.

George Michael, the British pop singer who gave us the classics ‘Careless Whisper’, ‘Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go’, ‘Freedom’, to name a few, died at the age of 53 at his Oxfordshire residence on Christmas Day. The 53-year-old musician was known for his soulful music and dance and his bold political and social stance.

After finding early fame with WHAM! which he founded with Andrew Ridgeley in 1981, he split from the band in 1986, going on to make legendary music of the likes of ‘Faith’, ‘I Want Your Sex’, etc., in his solo career. Often, his WHAM! music was looked at as catchy, but disposable pop by the critics, and his solo hits were marked much higher.

Michael was known as much for his music as he was for his drug abuse and taste for risky sex. This often led him into trouble with the law, especially the infamous episode when he was arrested in Los Angeles for public lewdness. He was revered by his fans for his acknowledgement of his bisexuality, making him even more popular.

The superstar’s death came as a shock, and many from the industry – including Elton John and Madonna – paid their tearful homage to Michael and the life he lived. But the fact that his music touched so many across generations is evident in the way Twitterati has been mourning the legend’s death.

