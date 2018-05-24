Two DADS of 18-day-old girl give ‘goodie’ bag on 10-hour flight; Twitterati LOVE the sweet gesture

Have you ever travelled with a toddler? Twitter users can’t stop gushing over this heartwarming incident. (Source: Niallofficial/Twitter) Have you ever travelled with a toddler? Twitter users can’t stop gushing over this heartwarming incident. (Source: Niallofficial/Twitter)

When it comes to taking care of a toddler, it can be quite tough — more so, if it’s on a flight or train. Aware of the annoyance that is caused to the fellow passengers by fussy children, dads of an 18-day-old found a cute way of preparing their co-passengers for the situation.

The gay couple came up with the idea of giving a “goodie” bag along with a cute note from their toddler that informed the passenger about the child and apologised in advance for any trouble that she would create. Quite interestingly, one of the bags landed with boy band One Direction‘s Niall Horan.

Clearly touched by the action of the two dads, the singer tweeted out the picture of the note along with a caption, “Had the coolest little goodie bag on the plane with this letter enclosed. Marit was quiet as a mouse for 10 hours. Goodluck to both dads.”

Had the coolest little goodie bag on the plane with this letter enclosed . Marit was quiet as a mouse for 10 hours . Goodluck to both dads pic.twitter.com/Efd0eJEVVj — Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) May 22, 2018

It did not take very long for people on social media to spot the cute note and in no time, the tweet went viral with over 3 lakh likes and 60,000 retweets, at the time of writing. While some were quite impressed with the gesture, others wondered how the child would feel after growing up and finding out that Horan tweeted about her. Here are some of the reactions that the tweet garnered:

Such great dads! I hope more people like you follow suit. I wonder how many goodie bags you prepared? Is it just for those sitting near you? What a sweet and thoughtful gesture ❤️❤️❤️ — Lori (@OhLori) May 24, 2018

That is too sweet i hope the flight is gonna go good!! All my luck to the dads💖 — linsey (@linsey39475448) May 22, 2018

Imagine growing up and finding out the legend Niall tweeted about u & saw ur baby picture :’)) — Dani 💘 (@theahmazingdani) May 22, 2018

this is the cutest thing i’ve ever seen — mac (@capricorniall) May 22, 2018

Ohmygod thats precious — Priya 33 days till H (@SmallFryLou) May 22, 2018

Soon the tweet caught the attention of the dads, who then replied to the post along with the picture of the goodie bag.

