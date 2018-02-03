Mom called gay bar for advice when her son came out; bartender’s reply is a must-read

A bartender got a random call from a mother for advice. Here’s what happened next! (Source: Thinkstock image) A bartender got a random call from a mother for advice. Here’s what happened next! (Source: Thinkstock image)

The struggle is real for the LGBTQ community — not only in coming out of the closer, but also coming to terms with their sexuality. One such struggling son decided to reveal his real identity to his mother. As it is not always easy for parents to accept such matters, the anxious mother called up a gay bartender for advice.

When she rang the bar, a bartender – Kara Coley – picked up the call and was initially confused when the woman asked her random personal questions. But, as soon as she told him about her concern, she helped her and made her understand what he really wants from his parents at this stage. “Well I think that you should just make sure he knows that you love and accept, wait do you accept it? You should definitely let him know that you love and accept him! I think everything will be ok from there!” she told the woman. Confessing that it was a “first” for her, she shared the telephonic conversation on Facebook.

So I got the most random phone call at the bar tonight!

Me:Good evening Thankyou for calling Sipps!

Lady on phone: Is this a gay bar?

Me: well we are a everybody bar but yes mostly gay.

Lady: can I ask you a?

Me: sure

Lady: Are you Gay?

Me: YES MA’AM

Lady: What was the one thing you wanted from your parents when you a came out?

Me: Umm

Lady: My son just came out to me and I don’t want to say anything that may mess him up in the head.

Me: well I think that you should just make sure he knows that you love and accept, wait do you accept it?

Lady: well Umm yes if that’s what he wants.

Me: You should definitely let him know that you love and accept him! I think everything will be ok from there!

Lady: okay well thank you.

Me: you are very welcome and good luck!

17 years of bartending in gay bars on the coast! That’s definitely a first for me!

With a simple and heartwarming response, she won her heart. What are your thoughts? Tell us in the comments below.

