Wednesday, April 18, 2018
Game of Thrones turns 7: Maisie Williams aka Arya Stark asks Twitterati their favorite GOT moment

As 'Game of Thrones' completed seven years, Masie Williams asked her followers to reveal their favourite GOT moments. Using the hashtag #7Years7Kingdoms, many started sharing their "most liked" moments and episodes.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: April 18, 2018 7:23:55 pm
game of thrones, Maisie Williams, Arya Stark, Maisie Williams asks Twitterati, twitter reaction game of thrones, GOT news, GOT tweets, indian express, indian express news Game of Thrones turns seven! What was your most cherished moment from the fantasy series? (Source: Flickr)
Game of Thrones has completed seven years on television in 2018 after it first aired in 2011. Taking to social media, Maisie Williams – who plays the role of Arya Stark in the American fantasy series – decided to ask people about their favourite GOT moment to celebrate the occasion. She tweeted, “A girl is well excited to celebrate the 7th birthday of @GameOfThrones. We wanna know what your favorite moments have been, so share them using #7Years7Kingdoms.”

For those of you who don’t know, Game of Thrones is an adaptation of A Song of Ice and Fire, a series of fantasy novels written by George RR Martin that created quite a buzz online for its major plot twists.

It took no time for people on Twitter to catch sight of the rare tweet and respond to Williams. Using the hashtag #7Years7Kingdoms many started sharing their “most liked” moments and episodes. While some posted pictures, others went for GIFs and videos to highlight their special moment.

For those of you who are new to the series or are planning to watch it, these reactions may be some sort of spoilers, but they won’t expose the plot for you. And, if you religiously follow the series, which one of these match with your all-time favourite GOT moment?

Did these moments give you goosebumps? Share with us your favourite Game of Thrones moment in the comments below.

