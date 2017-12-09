GOT star Sophie Turner denounces Time magazine’s choice of Donald Trump as runner-up, Twitterati point out even Hitler was named

While lauding Time magazine in her first tweet, Sophie Turner shared her disappointment on Donald Trump being named as the runner-up. (Source: SophieT/Twitter/Instagram/Reuters) While lauding Time magazine in her first tweet, Sophie Turner shared her disappointment on Donald Trump being named as the runner-up. (Source: SophieT/Twitter/Instagram/Reuters)

Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner is known for not mincing words on social media. Recently, the star took to Twitter to support Stranger Things actor Finn Wolfhard when he was criticised by fans for being ‘rude’. Also, when Time Magazine announced the names of the Person of the Year 2017, the actor lauded the magazine and shared how proud she was and how these people would be heard and not silenced.

However, soon after, she shared her disappointment on learning about president Donald trump ranking second on the list. Expressing her displeasure on Twitter, Turner wrote, “Wait wait wait… Donald Trump as runner up for time magazine person of the year? I honestly have no words.. What an injustice and insult to the inspiring people on the cover to have a known sexual abuser as runner up.”

While many social media users shared her tweet and agreed with her, there were others who explained that the TIME Magazine’s ‘Person of the Year’ is about recognising someone who made a significant influence in that year.

Wait wait wait… Donald Trump as runner up for time magazine person of the year? I honestly have no words.. What an injustice and insult to the inspiring people on the cover to have a known sexual abuser as runner up. — Sophie Turner (@SophieT) December 7, 2017

Twitterati also explained why the magazine lists these people and on what basis are they chosen.

Important to understand that TIME Magazine’s ‘Person of the Year’ is about acknowledging someone with significant influence. They do not ‘honour’ anyone with the title, they simply highlight their capacity for influencing culture. Hitler has featured on the cover, for example. — DMac™ (@waronfacades) December 7, 2017

So they should’ve put Weinstein on the cover, then? — James (@jemzmorton) December 7, 2017

ok here are the facts. abuse victims are on the front cover as a form of awareness that abuse is out there and happening. and right behind them on that magazine is a known abuser. see how that’s an issue? — Lochlan (@beysessed) December 7, 2017

PotY refers to a person’s impact (bad or good). Unfortunately, the title itself connotes a positive title and TIME is constantly finding themselves in the position of having to clarify what it means. — Jen: Ragnarok (@CoolHandLukette) December 7, 2017

Exactly that And the “impact” can sometimes be pretty awful… pic.twitter.com/tDI1v1K8pO — John Ottaway (@JohnOttaway) December 7, 2017

Hitler and Stalin were both “Person of the Year”, I wonder if you understand the what Times Person of the Year is 😅 — 🤙🏻 (@MissingGrounder) December 7, 2017

It isn’t an endorsement. Just an acknowledgement of whoever has had most influence throughout the year. On that basis, it makes sense. — Anthony Hillman (@axlreznor) December 7, 2017

It’s actually so gross. It’s like every time we take one step forward, we take two steps straight back. — . (@SophieTurntits) December 7, 2017

Person of the year does not mean condoning that person’s behavior, it’s simply about their impact, good or bad. Hitler was on the cover as well, doesn’t mean the magazine approves/approved of Hitler. — Esther ☕️❄️🎄 (@estherstudies) December 7, 2017

