GOT star Sophie Turner denounces Time magazine’s choice of Donald Trump as runner-up, Twitterati point out even Hitler was named

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: December 9, 2017 7:11 pm
Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner, Sophie Turner Twitter, Donald Trump, MeToo campaign, Time Magazine, Time magazine Person of the Year 2017, Person of the year 2017, Indian express, Indian express news While lauding Time magazine in her first tweet, Sophie Turner shared her disappointment on Donald Trump being named as the runner-up. (Source: SophieT/Twitter/Instagram/Reuters)
Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner is known for not mincing words on social media. Recently, the star took to Twitter to support Stranger Things actor Finn Wolfhard when he was criticised by fans for being ‘rude’. Also, when Time Magazine announced the names of the Person of the Year 2017, the actor lauded the magazine and shared how proud she was and how these people would be heard and not silenced.

However, soon after, she shared her disappointment on learning about president Donald trump ranking second on the list. Expressing her displeasure on Twitter, Turner wrote, “Wait wait wait… Donald Trump as runner up for time magazine person of the year? I honestly have no words.. What an injustice and insult to the inspiring people on the cover to have a known sexual abuser as runner up.” 

While many social media users shared her tweet and agreed with her, there were others who explained that the TIME Magazine’s ‘Person of the Year’ is about recognising someone who made a significant influence in that year.

Twitterati also explained why the magazine lists these people and on what basis are they chosen.

Which side are you on? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

