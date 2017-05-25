Game of Thrones season 7 trailer is out, and Twitter is full of memes and guessing games

Can’t wait for GOT? Read these tweets! (Source: GameofThrones/YouTube) Can’t wait for GOT? Read these tweets! (Source: GameofThrones/YouTube)

The Game of Thrones season 7 trailer just hit the Internet, and took the entire globe by a storm. The great war is here in the world full of terror. Sticking to its overtly dramatic scenes and mystifying pace, the 1-minute 49-second trailer first puts the spotlight on the clash of Cersei Lannister and Daenerys Targaryen. If the turmoil between the two does not seem to be enough, there’s a giant dragon flapping its wings towards the iron throne!

ALSO SEE | WATCH: If you are a fan of Game of Thrones and F.R.I.E.N.D.S, this mash-up will make your day

Jon Snow, meanwhile, is facing a flurry of troubles in the North. The trailer hints on the war with white walkers even without showing a glimpse of the army. And Davos seems to be the most rational man around as he says: “If we don’t put aside our enmities and bound together we will die… And then it doesn’t matter whose skeleton sits on the Iron Throne.” And, well, who can overlook the scuffle between Snow and Littlefinger?

ALSO SEE | WATCH: This amazing Baahubali-Game of Thrones mash-up will blow your mind

A creepy hand with grey scales comes into the spotlight and people can’t stop wondering if it’s Jorah’s. The battle scenes continue with the sounds of beating drums. Winter is here, indeed! And fans are as enthusiastic about the trailer as ever. From memes to jokes, Twitter users are busy expressing their zeal and excitement for the seventh season which will debut on July 16. What’s surprising is that even Google Maps had something fascinating to share amidst all the buzz. Catch a glimpse of all the tweets here.

The Greatest War Is Here. #GameOfThrones RT If You Just Can’t Wait For July 16th. Game Of Thrones #GoT #GOTs7pic.twitter.com/CYnL6AFyDo — Sir Jadeja (@SirJadeja) May 24, 2017

@CordyQ45 @Lazy_Kilt75 Actual picture of me watching a Game of Thrones trailer pic.twitter.com/loS1NG9saU — BitchesGetStuffDone (@SomethingGaelic) May 25, 2017

Watching @GameOfThrones season 4. I have a lot of catching up to do. Feel free to tell me spoilers. Best episodes after season 4? pic.twitter.com/77P9pCmvua — Heckles (@HuskerFox) May 25, 2017

You can well see Lyanna Stark smiling on the corner #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/PiNJthMkKj — I can’t nella vita (@paradiseofnarni) May 24, 2017

SHES COME SO FAR AND I CAN SAY I AM PROUD OF HER #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/PJz2ABsqDa — con (@targarvcn) May 24, 2017

Leaked photo of Tyrion riding a dragon. #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/CWX931iZs1 — Game of Thrones Meme (@Thrones_Memes) May 22, 2017

@googlemaps @GameOfThrones 🎵 Wildlings to the left of me, Dothraki to the right. Stuck in King’s Landing with Cersei 🎵 — David Nicoll ن (@nutteronthebus) May 25, 2017

I have spent the last 3.5 weeks binge watching @GameOfThrones to get current for the new season. Finally on season 6 finale. #Addicted — Colby Cohen (@ColbyCohen36) May 25, 2017

There’s a riot in #Saharanpur between groups. Media doesn’t know which groups. I guess it must be between #GameOfThrones vs #Bahubali2 :-p — Startup Siyapa (@BhargavPurohit) May 25, 2017

Oh anyway… the trailer has confirmed almost everything of the leaked plot #GameOfThrones — LadyChiara (@iamteamstark) May 25, 2017

In case you missed the trailer, watch the video here.

With all the frenzy around the episodes of Game of Thrones, the season will set pulses racing yet again!

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd