Game of Thrones season 7 trailer is out, and Twitter is full of memes and guessing games

The Game of Thrones trailer of the seventh season is out, and Twitter users are busy expressing their zeal and excitement for the show that makes its debut on July 16.

The Game of Thrones season 7 trailer just hit the Internet, and took the entire globe by a storm. The great war is here in the world full of terror. Sticking to its overtly dramatic scenes and mystifying pace, the 1-minute 49-second trailer first puts the spotlight on the clash of Cersei Lannister and Daenerys Targaryen. If the turmoil between the two does not seem to be enough, there’s a giant dragon flapping its wings towards the iron throne!

Jon Snow, meanwhile, is facing a flurry of troubles in the North. The trailer hints on the war with white walkers even without showing a glimpse of the army. And Davos seems to be the most rational man around as he says: “If we don’t put aside our enmities and bound together we will die… And then it doesn’t matter whose skeleton sits on the Iron Throne.” And, well, who can overlook the scuffle between Snow and Littlefinger?

A creepy hand with grey scales comes into the spotlight and people can’t stop wondering if it’s Jorah’s. The battle scenes continue with the sounds of beating drums. Winter is here, indeed! And fans are as enthusiastic about the trailer as ever. From memes to jokes, Twitter users are busy expressing their zeal and excitement for the seventh season which will debut on July 16. What’s surprising is that even Google Maps had something fascinating to share amidst all the buzz. Catch a glimpse of all the tweets here.

With all the frenzy around the episodes of Game of Thrones, the season will set pulses racing yet again!

