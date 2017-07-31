Latest News

Game of Thrones’ latest episode ‘The Queen’s Justice’ aired and Twitterati lost their calm ever since

*Spoilers Alert* While most people on the Internet were trying hard to wrap their heads around Olenna Tyrell's death (oops!), there were hilarious takes on how Cercei celebrated National Lipstick Day. Of course, there were obvious references to Danny's never-ending titles and Jon's obsession with killing the Whitewalkers.

Game of thrones season 7, game of thrones season 7 episode 3, game of thrones season 7 episode 3 twitter reactions, got twitter reactions, got spoilers, got spoiler tweets, got tweets, indian express, indian express news Episode 3 of Game of Thrones season 7 was disturbing, in spite of the much awaited Jon Snow-Daenerys meet. (Source: Savage_Inspire/Twitter)
Umm … well.. if you are a Game of Thrones and by some stroke of fate are yet to watch the third episode of Season 7, we suggest you sit down. You will also probably need a glass of water. While we will not make a promise to keep this spoilers-free, there are some things that need to be said, after all.

And one of which is, the one meeting that every GoT fan across the world was waiting for — that of Daenerys Targaryen and Jon Snow, yes that happened. Packed with the perfect punch, the episode revealed who was behind Joffrey’s death. And showed how Cercei will leave no stone unturned to get her revenge  — which was disturbing. Even by Game of Thrones’ level. And Twitter has, ever since, been struggling to keep calm.

Here are some of the reactions the latest GoT episode garnered.

While most people on the Internet were trying hard to wrap their heads around Olenna Tyrell’s death (oops), there were hilarious takes on how Cercei celebrated National Lipstick Day. Of course, there were obvious references to Danny’s titles, that will probably require an episode of their own soon (given the rate at which they are increasing), and Jon’s obsession with killing the White walkers (and probably diminishing the power of other enemies, like Cercei?). Others were obviously overjoyed that Bran and Sansa finally met after so long.

But did Melisandre just blatantly tell Varys that he is probably one of them going to get killed soon too?

