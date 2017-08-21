Game of Thrones S7’s EPIC E6 has some equally EPIC Twitter reactions

Jon ‘Brooding’ Snow had quite a lot going for him in the latest GoT episode, including fighting an army of White Walkers. (Source: MrFilmkritik/Twitter) Jon ‘Brooding’ Snow had quite a lot going for him in the latest GoT episode, including fighting an army of White Walkers. (Source: MrFilmkritik/Twitter)

After the Game of Thrones Season 7 Episode 6 leak, while many were quick to watch it before HBO aired it, others waited and the result is, a lot of them are now emotionally drained, to say the least. While the latest episode confirmed what many fan theories have been suggesting all this while, including hinting at a possible romance between the aunt and nephew (Daenerys and Jon), ‘Beyond the Wall’ left no stone unturned in shaking fans up emotionally.

A quick look through Twitter is all you need to see just how riled up GoT devotees are after the latest episode. And yes, Dany now just has two of her beloved dragons, and even worse, the Night King will now ride Viserion, the dragon he killed.

More spoilers ahead, but here is what has got fans on Twitter talking after watching the episode.

Arya is becoming the new queen of shade, “you don’t remember bc you were inside knitting”#ThronesYall pic.twitter.com/FbVQW0GKNh — Chelle Luper Wilson (@chellewilsonaka) August 21, 2017

The Night King at Westeros Winter Games 2017 😂 #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/Jzq5wWXPlY — King Jon Snow (@LordSnow) August 21, 2017

Get you man who talks about you the way Tormund talks about Brienne. #GameofThrones #ThronesYall pic.twitter.com/2i4N4KVKUE — MJC (@mattjcartwrigh1) August 21, 2017

Brienne telling Sansa what a snake Little Finger is and Sansa just dismissing her. Girl….#GameofThrones #ThronesYall pic.twitter.com/077oMJ1pkz — Emily (@ejweeks) August 21, 2017

If six guys fight 20,000 dead people and one dragon flies 80 mph, how dumb does Hound have to be to throw one stone? #algebra #GameOfThrones — Lauren Oliver (@OliverBooks) August 21, 2017

Clegane: Can I come beyond the wall as well? Jon: sure man, just keep your guard up and don’t do anything stupid Clegane:#GameofThronespic.twitter.com/wHoxt5TTBZ — Siddharth (@sid_930) August 21, 2017

While one of the questions that dominated people’s minds for a long time was why the Hound chose to stupidly throw that stone in the direction of the Wights, it all changed into a mad frenzy, given the consequences. While that was that, at Winterfell, Arya confronting Sansa built up quite some friction between the two, just like how Littlefinger would have wanted it.

And Twitter noticed how Arya has become the new ‘queen of shade’, especially when she said this to Sansa — “You don’t remember because you were inside knitting.” Amongst all this, Twitterati also did not forget to collectively drool over how Tormund fondly talked about Brienne — “Get you man who talks about you the way Tormund talks about Brienne,” wrote one Twitter user, and rightly so.

