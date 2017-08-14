Latest News

Game of Thrones season 7’s latest episode has got Twitterati excited for more reasons than one

Gendry and Jorah are back! Still, one of the most epic moments on the episode was how Sam Tarly interrupted Gilly while she was almost revealing the most pivotal fan theories confirmed-significant truth — how Rhaegar Targaryen got secretly married to "someone".

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:August 14, 2017 10:54 am
game of thrones season 7, got season 7 latest episode, game of thrones eastwatch, game of thrones twitter reactions, game of thrones latest episode twitter reactions, got twitter reactions, indian express, indian express news Jon Snow had a moment with Drogon here, reinstating how he is a Targaryen too.
Related News

Game of Thrones season 7’s latest offing has been premiered and sorry for the spoilers, but Gendry is back, guys! Yes, and that wasn’t the only event from the latest episode, ‘Eatwatch’, had got Twitterati excited about. As the fourth episode of the fantasy-drama series was leaked by mischief makers, people were left with a heavy heart seeing Jaime sinking into the waters, after Bronn pushed him away from getting charred by the dragon. While this left fans of the George RR Martin’s fantasy series confused about Jaime, Eastwatch brought that ray of hope everybody was desperately seeking for.

Meanwhile, Bronn swam tugging along with him the weight of a fully-armoured Jaime. And seriously, full marks for true friendship.

Still, one of the most epic moments (other than Gendry’s re-entry) was of course how Sam Tarly interrupted Gilly while she was almost revealing the most pivotal fan theories confirmed-significant truth — how Rhaegar Targaryen got secretly married to “someone”, after annulling his marriage. The scene drew attention of women who absolutely related to Gilly at that point. “Sam interrupting Gilly as she makes THE MOST IMPORTANT REVEAL in #GameOfThrones is every woman’s experience in every meeting ever,” wrote one woman Twitter user. While Twitter is yet to get over that, here’s a quick recap of other instances from Eastwatch that Twitterati are losing their lids over — Yes, Jorah is back and according to some, seems low-key jealous of Jon. The moments between Littlefinger and Arya. And then, according to the Internet, Game of Thrones got its own Suicide Squad (and Dream Team) with Jon, Gendry, Jorah, Tormund, Hound getting together to fight the obvious.

Here are these and other reactions on Twitter about Game of Thrones doing the rounds now.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Aug 14: Latest News