Game of Thrones season 7’s latest episode has got Twitterati excited for more reasons than one

Game of Thrones season 7’s latest offing has been premiered and sorry for the spoilers, but Gendry is back, guys! Yes, and that wasn’t the only event from the latest episode, ‘Eatwatch’, had got Twitterati excited about. As the fourth episode of the fantasy-drama series was leaked by mischief makers, people were left with a heavy heart seeing Jaime sinking into the waters, after Bronn pushed him away from getting charred by the dragon. While this left fans of the George RR Martin’s fantasy series confused about Jaime, Eastwatch brought that ray of hope everybody was desperately seeking for.

Meanwhile, Bronn swam tugging along with him the weight of a fully-armoured Jaime. And seriously, full marks for true friendship.

Still, one of the most epic moments (other than Gendry’s re-entry) was of course how Sam Tarly interrupted Gilly while she was almost revealing the most pivotal fan theories confirmed-significant truth — how Rhaegar Targaryen got secretly married to “someone”, after annulling his marriage. The scene drew attention of women who absolutely related to Gilly at that point. “Sam interrupting Gilly as she makes THE MOST IMPORTANT REVEAL in #GameOfThrones is every woman’s experience in every meeting ever,” wrote one woman Twitter user. While Twitter is yet to get over that, here’s a quick recap of other instances from Eastwatch that Twitterati are losing their lids over — Yes, Jorah is back and according to some, seems low-key jealous of Jon. The moments between Littlefinger and Arya. And then, according to the Internet, Game of Thrones got its own Suicide Squad (and Dream Team) with Jon, Gendry, Jorah, Tormund, Hound getting together to fight the obvious.

Here are these and other reactions on Twitter about Game of Thrones doing the rounds now.

Sam interrupting Gilly as she makes THE MOST IMPORTANT REVEAL in #GameOfThrones is every woman’s experience in every meeting ever — Abigail Brooks (@_abigailbrooks) August 14, 2017

Dany: i’m not here to kill you, that’s Cersei’s thing

Dany: join me or die

Me:#GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/S4Jjvj7Xip — grimes meme (@RichonnesSon) August 14, 2017

Drogon smelling that Targaryen blood in Jon like #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/MEom81FrnR — Tracey Harris (@traceyrharris) August 14, 2017

Jorah scraped all his fuckin skin off his body for Dany to call him #friend wow — Meggy (@OhEmmeG) August 14, 2017

I just really needed the Jurassic Park theme to be playing during this scene. #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/dC6KbHAslh — RTarant (@RTarant) August 14, 2017

Gilly gave Sam the key to the whole game and he didn’t even see the mathematics. SMH. #DemThrones — Brogoin Martell ☀🗡 (@AndrewKam) August 14, 2017

The Game of Thrones Suicide Squad is being formed. — Chaotic Good (@SageTerrence) August 14, 2017

Davos: Don’t tell anyone that you are Robert Baratheon’s son.

Gendry: Hey Jon, im Robert Baratheon’s son #gameofthrones #thronesyall pic.twitter.com/zot13om0Be — Caryn Targaryen 🐉 (@carrieanne07) August 14, 2017

Poor Jorah is like “finally dany will be mine” then jon snow & gendry walk up the beach like #gameofthrones pic.twitter.com/DfJRQDpbjV — Dread Pirate Gendry (@AreyouthereZod) August 14, 2017

#GameofThrones

Me, when Gilly reads that Rhaegar and *someone* (Lyanna) were secretly married which means Jon is a legitimate Targaryen: pic.twitter.com/QVwgozGXOh — ThronesYall (@ThronesYall) August 14, 2017

Daenerys saying “bend the knee” could be a drinking game #GameOfThones — B Mo (@NYCbred) August 14, 2017

If Cersei had dragons literally everyone would be dead except her by now. — Twitnter is Coming (@OhNoSheTwitnt) August 14, 2017

*sees mysterious man forging swords*

Could it be???

*camera pans to Gendry*

GENDRY’S BACK, LADIES AND GENTLEMEN #ThronesYall #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/CqucKGsedN — christine cai (@ChristineCai98) August 14, 2017

