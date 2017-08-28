Game of Thrones Season 7 finale has the Internet shook!

Game of Thrones Season 7 finale was everything what we expected it to be, and many took to social media to share their reactions. Game of Thrones Season 7 finale was everything what we expected it to be, and many took to social media to share their reactions.

After much wait and more leaks this season than any other, the Game of Thrones (GOT), Season 7’s finale, The Dragon and The Wolf, finally played out, and we are suitably shook. If you haven’t seen it yet, then – mind you – get thee gone, because this article is full of spoilers. Of course, as many had suspected with Viserion now turning into an ice dragon, much like this season, several twists and turns that the series is known for were actually expected. But that doesn’t mean we won’t react to it when we actually do see the whole episode – the longest thus far – playing out.

While we anticipated that the Daenerys Targaryen-Jon Snow ‘romance’ will move forward, them making love to Sam Tarly and Bran Stark unravelling that Jon is actually Aegon Targaryen (the R+L=J theory) was quite disturbing. And let’s not forget the dealing of Littlefinger (Lord Baelish) courtesy Sansa and Arya Stark. While these siblings came together, the cracks that were talked about last season between Jaime and Cersei Lannister further deepened with Jaime choosing to ride North and fight against the Army of the Dead against Cercei’s wishes.

However, it’s that last image of the Night King riding Viserion, with the ice dragon’s blue flames melting down The Wall that had us all shaken up, and we – along with countless others out there – can’t bear the thought of having to wait till 2018-end or 2019 till the series finale!

Oh well, understandably, GOT fans took to social media to vent after experiencing the Season 7 finale, resulting in quite a few hilarious reactions:

What’s up with my sister, yo!

That stand-off between the houses… wow!

Me watching Dany watching Cersie watching Jon watching Tyrien watching Euron watching Brienne watching The Hound #GameOfThronesFinale pic.twitter.com/UC6Ks7Td1R — Benjamin Peden (@peden_benjamin) August 28, 2017

R + L = J

When the food you ordered is ready but you are still looking at the menu. Charot! #GameOfThronesFinale pic.twitter.com/WqwxXTmQsB — Ethel Booba (@IamEthylGabison) August 28, 2017

Oh nooooo… Go Jonaerys, but yikes… maybe not?! I don’t know… SO confused!

#GameOfThronesFinale #GameOfThrones

Watching Jon and Dany do it just when Bran announces that he is Argon Targaryen was like pic.twitter.com/s97KDF6wMN — GillyFisher (@FandomTingling) August 28, 2017

A fitting end, eh?!

Ladies and Gentlemen, Little Finger is finally dead #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/P3Ysc7zwx7 — GoT Things (@GoTthings_) August 28, 2017

I’d like to nominate Littlefinger getting exposed as the new “Blinking White Guy” GIF #GameOfThrones #GameOfThronesFinale pic.twitter.com/bmoGv27qdg — Tristan Cooper (@TristanACooper) August 28, 2017

#GameOfThrones watching Sansa, Arya, and Bran get justice for their parents and brother like pic.twitter.com/MHAxUrZnFf — Kira (@Kira_Sekai1980) August 28, 2017

Moral of the episode: Not every lady needs saving

Not every lady needs to be fought for

If she’s not into you, let it go#GameOfThrones — Sansa Stark (@Iady_sansa) August 28, 2017

The end is coming?

Guess who’s coming for dinner? Or should we say, guess who’s having us for dinner?

White Walkers dancing all over Westeros right now #GameOfThronesFinale pic.twitter.com/JEgmY9qG4V — Cycle (@bycycle) August 28, 2017

Oh boy… what’s next? What’s next?!

I can’t wait that loooooooooooooooong!!!

#GameOfThronesFinale

“The final season of ‘Game of Thrones’ will not premiere until 2019”

Me: 😤 pic.twitter.com/r0fJkW7eCX — Carlos R  (@sonoman99) August 28, 2017

How to tackle withdrawal symptoms.

Already planning on re-watching seasons 1-7 of #GameOfThrones because I won’t deal with withdrawl symptoms. #GameOfThronesFinale pic.twitter.com/5gMeQubmhx — Chaunti Jay (@Queen_Chaunti) August 28, 2017

