Game of Thrones Season 7 finale has the Internet shook!

*SPOILERS ALERT* The thing about being an avid viewer of Game of Thrones is that you're as much involved with the on-screen drama, as you are in discussing plotlines, fan theories and predictions online. So unsurprisingly, Twitterverse was alight with GOT reactions after the Season 7 finale aired.

Published:August 28, 2017 1:54 pm
Game of Thrones - Season 7, Jon Snow, Daenerys Targaryen, Cersei Lannister, game of thrones, game of thrones season 7, game of thrones funny memes, game of thrones funny, game of thrones urdu desi memes, game of thrones desi memes, indian express, indian express news Game of Thrones Season 7 finale was everything what we expected it to be, and many took to social media to share their reactions. 
After much wait and more leaks this season than any other, the Game of Thrones (GOT), Season 7’s finale, The Dragon and The Wolf, finally played out, and we are suitably shook. If you haven’t seen it yet, then – mind you – get thee gone, because this article is full of spoilers. Of course, as many had suspected with Viserion now turning into an ice dragon, much like this season, several twists and turns that the series is known for were actually expected. But that doesn’t mean we won’t react to it when we actually do see the whole episode – the longest thus far – playing out.

While we anticipated that the Daenerys Targaryen-Jon Snow ‘romance’ will move forward, them making love to Sam Tarly and Bran Stark unravelling that Jon is actually Aegon Targaryen (the R+L=J theory) was quite disturbing. And let’s not forget the dealing of Littlefinger (Lord Baelish) courtesy Sansa and Arya Stark. While these siblings came together, the cracks that were talked about last season between Jaime and Cersei Lannister further deepened with Jaime choosing to ride North and fight against the Army of the Dead against Cercei’s wishes.

However, it’s that last image of the Night King riding Viserion, with the ice dragon’s blue flames melting down The Wall that had us all shaken up, and we – along with countless others out there – can’t bear the thought of having to wait till 2018-end or 2019 till the series finale!

Oh well, understandably, GOT fans took to social media to vent after experiencing the Season 7 finale, resulting in quite a few hilarious reactions:

What’s up with my sister, yo!

That stand-off between the houses… wow!

R + L = J

Oh nooooo… Go Jonaerys, but yikes… maybe not?! I don’t know… SO confused!

A fitting end, eh?!

The end is coming?

Guess who’s coming for dinner? Or should we say, guess who’s having us for dinner?

Oh boy… what’s next? What’s next?!

I can’t wait that loooooooooooooooong!!!

How to tackle withdrawal symptoms.

 

