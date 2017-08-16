Game of Thrones S7 E6 gets leaked; Twitterati go crazy with excitement

A lot of Reddit users posted threads of GOT spoilers. (Source: Twitter) A lot of Reddit users posted threads of GOT spoilers. (Source: Twitter)

Game of Thrones has created a euphoria among the viewers that is difficult to break. In a bid to find out what will happen next in the episodes, people are ready to go to any extent. Not long ago, the fourth episode was leaked two days before its official release date. Reportedly, the episode 4 “The Spoils of War” went live on the Star India official website but was taken down quickly. The video also had a “Star India Pvt Ltd” watermark. And now, episode six is out. As shocking as it may sound, it was aired by HBO Spain “by mistake” and now it is everywhere.

A lot of Reddit users posted threads of GOT spoilers and pictures of Jon Snow and Tormund Giantsban marching past the Wall with Ser Jorah and others. People are surprised to see the sixth episode, which is 71-minute long, so soon, and have gotten into a race to watch it before anyone else.

Amid the ruckus, Twitterati took to the social media networking platform to fire it with hilarious jokes and memes about the newest leak. “Yes, Episode 6 of #GameofThrones has leaked, thanks to HBOSpain. Please use caution on social media- spoilers/images are popping up already,” one Twitter handle confirmed. One of the most circulated joke was: “HBO: ‘Oh, you’ll leak my episodes? Not if I LEAK IT FIRST! In full HD!!'”

Take a look at a few more funny tweets here.

Yes, Episode 6 of #GameofThrones has leaked, thanks to HBOSpain. Please use caution on social media- spoilers/images are popping up already. — Watchers on the Wall (@WatchersOTWall) August 16, 2017

Ep 6 of Game of Thrones leaked???? pic.twitter.com/6G1WrHMxvW — A Man Has No Name. (@_MidKnightGaz) August 16, 2017

Well Game of Thrones episode 6 was just ruined for me and theres not even a link for the leak pic.twitter.com/y0MsPAGulk — Aaron (@OozyDaPrince) August 16, 2017

HBO Espana: if we broadcast a new episode of Game of Thrones 4 days early, hackers can’t steal it pic.twitter.com/trIK4IpD8Q — Francesco (@Londonandreams) August 16, 2017

Me after watching the ending of that game of thrones leak #GoTS7e6 pic.twitter.com/snFT4FfTgT — Harriet (@HGallimore21) August 16, 2017

Episode 6 in this season of game of thrones is just unbelievable 🔥🔥❄️❄️ — Thomas Parry (@Thomas_Parry9) August 16, 2017

Game of thrones spoiler warning….

Was that the face of Donald Trump? — Nina (@WlldatHeart) August 16, 2017

What’s your reaction after the latest GOT leak? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

