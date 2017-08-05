Game of Thrones Season 7 Episode 4 got leaked, and Twitterati is confused whether to be happy or sad

Would you rather watch the leaked episode than wait for the official release? (Source: Twitter) Would you rather watch the leaked episode than wait for the official release? (Source: Twitter)

It’s no secret that the Game of Thrones theories are on the minds of fans all the time. And, with the cliffhanger that the last episode left, people couldn’t be more excited to know what would happen next. However, in a shocking turn of events, the fourth episode was leaked two days before its official release date. While it is a big let down for HBO, a lot of fans rejoiced as they would be able to see the events that unfold next in the series. But, at the same time, others are sad that they would have to hear more spoilers until they watch the official episode.

This is not the first time hackers had a go at the Game of Thrones. Remember what happened last year when four episodes were leaked way ahead of their release date? Something similar happened this time. According to SmartPix, “the episode 4 “The Spoils of War” went live on the Star India official website but was taken down quickly, but some users instantly downloaded the episode and posted it on Reddit.” Not only is it open to public access, the episode is spreading on the Internet like wildfire. The video also has a “Star India Pvt Ltd” watermark. Following the big leak of the fourth episode from season seven, there have been threats of more leaks in the future.

The shocking leak has sent Netizens into a fit, and social media networking websites have been buzzing with funny jokes and sad comments. Twitterati is confused whether to be happy or sad, and has blown up the social media interface with mixed reactions.

Steal a glance at a few tweets here.

If you’re spreading around that pirated episode of Game of Thrones, you’re a bad human being. — Mundy (@dickfundy) August 5, 2017

Beware episode 4 of Game of Thrones has been leaked! pic.twitter.com/MEihyYPPmM — Game of Photos (@gamofphoto) August 4, 2017

Damn couldn’t resist and watched the leaked game of thrones episode and I’m pretty sure this was me the whole time pic.twitter.com/5mSbUT9FQp — tereka⚛️ (@starsxmexico) August 5, 2017

When you watch Season 7 Episode 4 of Game of Thrones early and now you have to wait longer for episode 5 #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/FDzMov8Dqf — Alex Chapman (@Red_Chappy) August 5, 2017

Me after watching Game of Thrones season 7 episode 4 pic.twitter.com/rOcTTFDOAa — Freyr (@martinkem) August 5, 2017

Without a doubt one of the best episodes of Game of Thrones I’ve ever watched. #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/Adfu4nJxGR — Rhys Weir (@TheLittleMoa) August 5, 2017

For those that haven’t seen it. Sundays Game of Thrones is 🔥. Literally.🤗 — 🍕Notorious A.D.D.🌮 (@DontSayItEddie) August 5, 2017

What’s your reaction after the fourth episode leaked? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

