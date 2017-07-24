Game of Thrones Season 7: Twitterati buzzing with excitement after Episode 2 Stormborn

Social media, clearly, is obsessed with game of Thrones. Social media, clearly, is obsessed with game of Thrones.

Ever since Game of Thrones Season 7 premiered all across the world on July 17, social media has refused to keep calm. Every episode is accompanied with a series of analyses, wherein experts and fans weigh in on every scene, every character and, heck, even the changes to the opening credits that has us talking about the Whitewalkers and how they’ll cross The Wall.

Well, if Episode 1 was a smooth transition from Season 6 to 7, the Stormborn, the second episode had everyone’s minds on overdrive as the chess pieces started to move towards the Iron Throne.

*Spoilers Alert*

From the return of Nymeria as well as the epic re-entry of Euron Greyjoy has everyone talking about the new villain that is supposed to even put a shade to Ramsay Bolton! Well, the ever-buzzing Twitterverse was soon to start talking about the series that has captivated our minds ever since it premiered. From fan theories in the form of tweets and memes to observations on where the series is headed, many had much to say.

Here are some of the reactions.

When you save Jon Snow from a slaughter in hopes of marrying Sansa, but he won’t allow it and chokes you instead. #GameofThrones7 pic.twitter.com/xcycp2dCT4 — S.K. Krishna (@WCGypsies) July 24, 2017

Randall Tully: I’m not an Oath Breaker. I don’t stab people in their backs! Jamie: #GameofThrones7 pic.twitter.com/em9Y6spBtC — S.K. Krishna (@WCGypsies) July 24, 2017

When Jon Snow left Sansa in charge after all those side eyes she shot Littlefinger #GameofThrones7 pic.twitter.com/ucSzYCAWGC — victoria m. (@missvictoriaem) July 24, 2017

Me everytime Sansa opens her mouth #GameofThrones7 pic.twitter.com/UyEeomQaNK — Yannick David (@burnt_plantain) July 24, 2017

With the end of Episode 2, the third titled The Queen’s Justice teased the Battle at Casterly Rock, with Greyworm leading the Unsullied into battle against the House of Lannister, which is probably going to be led by Jaime Lannister. Given that Greyworm and Melisandre finally declared and consummated their love in the previous episode, many gather it might be the beginning of the end for Greyworm’s character.

“The war’s already begun; I’ve drawn first blood,” Cersei says in the trailer, as Tyrion warns that his sister will be ready and knows that they’re coming.

After a power-packed Episode 2, The Queen’s Justice shows Daenerys sitting on the throne at Dragonstone as King Jon and Ser Davos look on. There’s enough fodder for fans to start predicting what will happen next, and we can’t wait either.

