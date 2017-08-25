Only in Express

Game of Thrones: Can’t stop thinking about the Night King? Here’s what he actually looks like

But, have you wondered, who is behind that scarred face and those evil blue eyes? The cold-hearted demon who leads the pack of the dead army is actually a Slovenian stunt actor. The role of the Night King is being played by Vladimir 'Furdo' Furdik, who has been working in Hollywood as an actor and stuntman since 1990.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:August 25, 2017 10:27 pm
The Game of Thrones mania is all set to end this week with the last episode of the season. And, while the last episode of season 7 saw White Walkers taking the life of one of the dragons and then make it a part of their clan as a Wight — an ice dragon, the hatred for the Night King has increased two-fold. After he killed Viserion with his Javelin-style spear throw, social media users took to Twitter to avenge the dragon’s death by trolling him endlessly. However, it has done little to satiate their thirst to know what would the Night King’s next step be. GOT fans are clearly obsessing over the character now, and bringing fresh theories to the fore, every now and then.

But, have you wondered, who is behind that scarred face and those evil blue eyes? The cold-hearted demon who leads the pack of the dead army is actually a Slovenian stunt actor. Surprised? Well, here’s the big revelation. The role of the Night King is being played by Vladimir ‘Furdo’ Furdik, who has been working in Hollywood as an actor and stuntman since 1990. The 47-year-old took over the role from Richard Brake. The latter had been a part of the TV show until season 5 and had enacted as the Night King for the first few appearances.

Take a look at the actor here.

Twitterati was shocked to know that the actor behind the vicious face is so dashing, and couldn’t stop pouring in reactions. Take a look at some tweets here.

Surprisingly, he has also been a part of films in India. Check out this tweet:

Not just Game of Thrones, Furdik has also been a part of other Hollywood projects such as The Huntsman: Winter’s War (2016), Exodus: Gods and Kings (2014), Thor: The Dark World (2013), Skyfall (2012).

