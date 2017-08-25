Game of Thrones: Can’t stop thinking about the Night King? Here’s what he actually looks like

Who is behind that scarred face and those evil blue eyes? (Source: Twitter) Who is behind that scarred face and those evil blue eyes? (Source: Twitter)

The Game of Thrones mania is all set to end this week with the last episode of the season. And, while the last episode of season 7 saw White Walkers taking the life of one of the dragons and then make it a part of their clan as a Wight — an ice dragon, the hatred for the Night King has increased two-fold. After he killed Viserion with his Javelin-style spear throw, social media users took to Twitter to avenge the dragon’s death by trolling him endlessly. However, it has done little to satiate their thirst to know what would the Night King’s next step be. GOT fans are clearly obsessing over the character now, and bringing fresh theories to the fore, every now and then.

But, have you wondered, who is behind that scarred face and those evil blue eyes? The cold-hearted demon who leads the pack of the dead army is actually a Slovenian stunt actor. Surprised? Well, here’s the big revelation. The role of the Night King is being played by Vladimir ‘Furdo’ Furdik, who has been working in Hollywood as an actor and stuntman since 1990. The 47-year-old took over the role from Richard Brake. The latter had been a part of the TV show until season 5 and had enacted as the Night King for the first few appearances.

Take a look at the actor here.

Twitterati was shocked to know that the actor behind the vicious face is so dashing, and couldn’t stop pouring in reactions. Take a look at some tweets here.

I’m weirdly very attracted to the Night King. But Jon Snow is still not hot — Rae Sanni (@raesanni) August 24, 2017

The night king is pretty hot in a silver fox sort of way — Sophie Meyer (@sophietweetz) August 21, 2017

Opinion: The Night King is kinda hot — Michelle Collins (@michcoll) August 22, 2017

The only complaint I have about the last two seasons of #GameOfThrones is Richard Brake made a way scarier Night King than Vladimir Furdik. pic.twitter.com/81hy2AWhc7 — Kinda Culty (@KindaCulty) August 16, 2017

Richard Brake is a scarier looking Night King tbh 🙂 Vladimir Furdik is a Putin look alike Night King with some serious Javelin skills lmao — peanut 🥜 (@pororoniall) August 22, 2017

Vladimir Furdik doesn’t look nearly as menacing in the role of the #NightKing as Richard Brake did#GameofThrones — Tyrannosaurus Ren (@RenMalone) August 21, 2017

Surprisingly, he has also been a part of films in India. Check out this tweet:

Vladimir Furdik(right) He plays the Night King (and also does a lot of stunts) in game of thrones. He’s a part of #ThugsOfHindostan‘s crew. pic.twitter.com/TG6IRx96WR — Raman (@Aamir_dangal) June 3, 2017

Not just Game of Thrones, Furdik has also been a part of other Hollywood projects such as The Huntsman: Winter’s War (2016), Exodus: Gods and Kings (2014), Thor: The Dark World (2013), Skyfall (2012).

