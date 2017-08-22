Only in Express

Game of Thrones: Twitterati avenge Viserion by brutally trolling the Night King

*SPOILERS ALERT* While people knew White Walkers are powerful, the new side of the Night King in the latest episode of Game of Thrones came as a bolt out of the blue. In Episode 6, as he killed Viserion, the dragon, with his javelin-style spear throw, he left most of the spectators gaping.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 22, 2017 7:55 pm
game of thrones, game of thrones season 7, got season 7, got night king, night king, dragon, night king killed dragon, night king chains, white walkers, indian express, indian express news Do you know who is the Night King on Game of Thrones? (Source: Twitter)
Related News

With just one episode left for the latest season to end, Game of Thrones fans can’t control their excitement and are busy looking for new theories that could help them predict the end. While gossip mills are buzzing with new plot lines every now and then, one question that is haunting most GOT fans is “who is the Night King, and what does he want?”

Even though people knew that the White Walkers are powerful, the new side of the Night King in the latest episode came as a bolt out of the blue. In Episode 6, as he killed Viserion, the dragon, with his Javelin-style spear throw, the formidable character left most spectators gaping.

People have been spewing angst and hate for the Night King after Daenerys Targaryen lost one of her dragons. In a vengeance move, social media users have been brutally trolling him on Twitter. While some hailed his javelin skills to recommend him for Olympics, others compared him to Baahubali’s Kattappa. Take a look at some tweets here.

Moreover, the last scene, where the White Walkers were seen pulling the dragon with heavy chains has also been scrutinised. People can’t stop wondering where they got those chains from, and have spilled hilarious jokes about it on the social media networking site. Check out some of them here.

 

And if that wasn’t enough, the Internet is also full of theories that say Bran Stark aka the Three-Eyed Raven is the Night King! Do you think it’s true? What are your thoughts about the Night King on GOT? Tell us in the comments below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Aug 22: Latest News