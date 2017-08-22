Game of Thrones: Twitterati avenge Viserion by brutally trolling the Night King

Do you know who is the Night King on Game of Thrones? (Source: Twitter) Do you know who is the Night King on Game of Thrones? (Source: Twitter)

With just one episode left for the latest season to end, Game of Thrones fans can’t control their excitement and are busy looking for new theories that could help them predict the end. While gossip mills are buzzing with new plot lines every now and then, one question that is haunting most GOT fans is “who is the Night King, and what does he want?”

Even though people knew that the White Walkers are powerful, the new side of the Night King in the latest episode came as a bolt out of the blue. In Episode 6, as he killed Viserion, the dragon, with his Javelin-style spear throw, the formidable character left most spectators gaping.

People have been spewing angst and hate for the Night King after Daenerys Targaryen lost one of her dragons. In a vengeance move, social media users have been brutally trolling him on Twitter. While some hailed his javelin skills to recommend him for Olympics, others compared him to Baahubali’s Kattappa. Take a look at some tweets here.

Anyone have the Night King’s contact info so we can recruit him to throw javelin? #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/7uUiEDL1xs — U.S. Olympic Team (@TeamUSA) August 21, 2017

The Night King should be part of the next Olympics Javelin throw competition #gots7 #nightking — Reacher (@RaOne31) August 17, 2017

GOT Olympics. So Gendry will win at marathon and the Night King beats everyone at javelin #GameOfThrones #nightking #GoTS7 — Yolanda So (@yolandaso) August 21, 2017

My reaction when Jon and the ng gang got a wight but the #NightKing got a fucking dragon.#GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/6ep3tfMtOn — Shah (@Shahrizardd) August 21, 2017

Moreover, the last scene, where the White Walkers were seen pulling the dragon with heavy chains has also been scrutinised. People can’t stop wondering where they got those chains from, and have spilled hilarious jokes about it on the social media networking site. Check out some of them here.

Where does the army of the dead get insanely long chains to pull a dragon? Is there a Walmart north of the wall? #GameOfThrones — Chele G (@Cheles_G) August 21, 2017

How the hell did the #WhiteWalkers hook the chains to the dragon if they can’t swim? #GameOfThrones #DemThrones pic.twitter.com/mOiLKMa2V9 — Hiddles Fashion (@HiddlesFashion) August 21, 2017

@GameOfThrones #GameOfThrones The walkers can not swim, how did they get the dragon? where did the chains come from? pic.twitter.com/Nr5AqrDQ0v — Daniel Cereceda (@sCr0ll87) August 21, 2017

The only question I had after watching the episode is how the hell they got these chains? 🤔🤓 #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/BgKhkyY5rI — Abdul Ahad (@1_abdulahad) August 16, 2017

I want one person to give me a legit answer about where the #nightking got those chains?! #gameofthrones — Alison Hirshka (@123hirshka) August 21, 2017

Magical ice man raises army of zombies and can enslave the dead with a touch. Everyone: “Where they get them chains tho??” #GameOfThrones — Dust Buursma (@DustyBuurd) August 21, 2017

Now where in the snow hell did these fools get industrialized size chains?? #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/zhEu5ngwc8 — KB (@MzKRB) August 21, 2017

I’m sorry…. did I miss the exit for Home Depot?? Where in the hell did they get these dragon pulling chains? #gameofthrones #ThronesYall pic.twitter.com/jjnvaXEQkY — Kasey Posa (@Kasey_Posa) August 21, 2017

#GameOfThrones So the White walkers couldn’t cross 10 feet of water but can swim to the bottom and put some huge chains on a dragon? — Jeff Lightfoot (@Lighty_GoHawks) August 21, 2017

NOW we know why the #NightKing is so slow…dragging a bunch of chain along…just in case he needs it…#GameOfThrones — Tammy D. Phillips (@thamasd) August 21, 2017

How the Night King got the chains on Viserion 😂💀 #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/rr5F8bf2WE — King Jon Snow (@LordSnow) August 21, 2017

And if that wasn’t enough, the Internet is also full of theories that say Bran Stark aka the Three-Eyed Raven is the Night King! Do you think it’s true? What are your thoughts about the Night King on GOT? Tell us in the comments below.

